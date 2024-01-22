Lenovo India has introduced its highly anticipated gaming laptop – Lenovo Legion 9i in the Indian market under its high-end Legion Series with massive flagship-level specs and cutting-edge features. The gaming notebook, which was initially showcased at IFA 2023, is set to redefine gaming experiences with its top-tier specifications.

At the heart of the Legion 9i is the fast 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processor paired with up to 16 GB GDDR6 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU for high-end gaming, up to 64 GB DDR5 Dual Channel RAM overclocked at 5,600 MHz and 2 TB RAID 0 PCIe SSD (Gen 4). This potent combination ensures seamless performance for even the most demanding gaming applications.

The Lenovo Legion 9i is equipped with a stylish forged carbon chip-patterned A-cover weighing about 2.56 kg. The gaming laptop sports a 16-inch PureSight mini-LED display with 3.2K resolution (3,200 x 2,000 pixels), 165 Hz refresh rate (3ms response rate), and 1,200 nits brightness. Other display features include a 94% screen-to-body ratio, 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% Adobe, 100% DCI-P3, up to VESA DisplayHDR 1000 Certified, Dolby Vision, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and more.

The Legion 9i introduces the Legion Coldfront system setting a new standard for cooling solutions. The Legion Coldfront system features an integrated liquid cooling solution co-engineered with Cooler Master, an AI-tuned triple-fan air system, and an impressive 6,333 vents. The LA-2 AI chip optimizes performance by adjusting power for peak FPS and synchronizing RGB lighting across the laptop.

In addition to its impressive display and processing capabilities, the Legion 9i features Tobii Horizon software for gearless head tracking, a large 99.99 Whr battery for extended gaming sessions, and Nahimic by SteelSeries 3D for an immersive audio experience. It runs on Windows 11 Pro (depending on the variant) with added perks like 3 months of access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Legion Arena, advanced technical support, and Lenovo Premium Care.

For users seeking a personalized touch, Lenovo provides a ‘Custom to Order’ (CTO) option exclusively on Lenovo.com. This allows customers to tailor specific features according to their preferences, and the customized device is delivered within 25 days, ensuring a dynamic and personalized gaming experience.

Commenting on the launch, Ashish Sikka, Director, Category and Strategy, Lenovo India, said, “The launch of the Legion 9i signifies a milestone in Lenovo’s gaming laptop innovation, merging state-of-the-art technology with expert design to shape the future of gaming. This laptop stands as the inaugural device in the Lenovo Legion ecosystem featuring an integrated liquid-cooling system, enhanced by Lenovo’s second-generation LA 2 AI chip. The inclusion of the forged carbon A-cover not only contributes to the laptop’s distinctive aesthetics but also ensures a lighter device for professional gamers and creators who seek excellence.”

Lenovo Legion 9i Specifications & Features

Here are the official specifications and features of the Lenovo Legion 9i gaming laptop:

The price for the Lenovo Legion 9i starts at ₹4,49,990 and is available for purchase on Lenovo.com.

Lenovo Legion 9i launched Price in India, Availability, & Offers