motorola has introduced its latest additions to its moto g Series lineup – moto g04 and moto g24 in Europe featuring sleek designs, powered by the latest Android 14, 90 Hz display, IP52 design, Dolby stereo speakers, 5,000 mAh battery, and more. The moto g04 and moto g24 are budget-level smartphones starting at €119 in Europe equivalent to $129.57 in the US or ₹10,776.16 in India.

The moto g04 comes 4 color variants – Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, and Sunrise Orange colors whereas the moto g24 comes in Matte Charcoal, Ice Green, Blueberry, and Pink Lavender color variants. Both the devices feature a 6.6-inch HD+ 90 Hz display, IP52 dust and splash resistant ratings, a 5,000 mAh battery, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, 4G connectivity, a side-mounted fingerprint, and running Android 14 out-of-the-box with MyUX.

The moto g04 is equipped with a single 16 MP AI rear camera with a 5 MP selfie camera whereas the moto g24 uses a dual setup of a 50 MP main camera and a 2 MP macro camera accompanied by an 8 MP selfie camera. The moto g04 packs a Unisoc T606 octa-core SoC, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage, and 10W charging while the moto g24 packs a 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB storage, and 15W TurboPower fast charging.

The price for the moto g04 is €119 in Europe (equivalent to $129 in the US or ₹10,700 in India) while the price for the moto g24 is €129 in Europe (equivalent to $140 in the US or ₹11,600 in India). The smartphones are currently available in Europe and are set to expand to select markets in Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific in the coming weeks.

