realme has launched the realme Note 50 in the Philippines and it’s the company’s latest budget smartphone in the new Note series. Features and highlights include a 90 Hz display, IP54 water-resistant design, dual rear cameras, 5,000 mAh battery, and more.

The realme Note 50 is a budget smartphone and holds a notable resemblance to the realme C53 which was introduced in India and other markets last year. Notably, it shares a similar display, CPU specs, cameras, and battery. However, the cameras have been downgraded, likely as a strategic move to reduce costs.

The realme Note 50 comes in two color variants – Sky Blue, and Midnight Black colors and shares a similar design trait to the realme C53. The smartphone sports a 6.74-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate and runs the realme UI T Edition which is based on Android 13.

Cameras include a dual rear setup of a 13 MP main camera and a B&W depth camera while the front side offers a 5 MP selfie camera. The realme Note 50 is powered by a 12nm UNISOC Tiger T612 octa-core SoC paired with ARM Mali-G57 Graphics, 4 GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64 GB internal storage expandable up to 2 TB via microSD card, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging.

The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and bottom-ported speaker while the connectivity options include a USB Type-C, 3.5 mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, and 4G LTE with dual SIM and VoLTE support.

realme Note 50 Specifications & Features

Display: 6.74-inch IPS LCD screen, HD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate

12nm UNISOC Tiger T612 octa-core SoC GPU: ARM Mali-G57 Graphics

4 GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage: 64 GB internal storage, expandable up to 2 TB via microSD card

realme UI T Edition based on Android 13 Main Camera: Dual cameras (13 MP main + B&W depth sensor), LED flash

5 MP Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, bottom-ported speaker Cellular: 4G LTE, dual SIM, VoLTE support

The price for the realme Note 50 is ₱3,599 in the Philippines which is equivalent to $64 in the US or ₹5,320 in India and is available for sale in the country.

Chase, realme’s Vice President, recently shared that the company plans to introduce the realme Note 50 not only in the Philippines but also in other key markets, including Vietnam, Thailand, Italy, Bangladesh, and Myanmar. Emphasizing that this marks the beginning of a comprehensive series, Chase hinted at the possibility of more phones joining the realme Note series in the future.

realme Note 50 Price & Availability