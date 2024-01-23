OnePlus has finally launched its most anticipated smartphone of the year – the OnePlus 12 alongside the OnePlus 12R and OnePlus Buds 3. The announcement was made at the OnePlus Smooth Beyond Belief launch event in New Delhi. The OnePlus 12 is the top-of-the-line flagship smartphone from the brand and is the successor to last year’s OnePlus 11 5G.

The OnePlus 12 is currently the newest and the most powerful OnePlus smartphone featuring a 2K AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits high brightness, a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with up to 16 GB RAM, up to 512 GB storage, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, wireless charging, 50 MP Sony LYT-808 camera, Hasselblad Triple Camera System, and more.

The OnePlus 12 flaunts a Ceramic and glass design that’s available in two colorways – the Flowy Emerald colorway has emerald Green glass technology and the braided channels of Dart River inspire patterns while the other is Silky Black with a matte finish silk glass craftsmanship. The OnePlus 12 is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 along with IP65 dust and water-resistant design.

The smartphone sports a 6.82-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED with 2K+ resolution (3168 x 1440 pixels) and an adaptive dynamic refresh rate of 120 Hz. Other display features include a high 4,500 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming.

Moving to its cameras, the OnePlus 12 comes with a triple Hasselblad camera system with the primary camera being a 50 MP f/1.6 utilizing a 1/1.4-inch Sony LYT-808 sensor. The two secondary cameras are a 48 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide + macro camera using the Sony IMX581 sensor and a 64 MP f/2.6 Omnivision OV64B periscope 3x telephoto camera. The front side has a 32 MP f/2.4 selfie camera with a Sony IMX615 sensor.

The OnePlus 12 is powered by the flagship 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with Adreno 750 GPU for high-end gaming in addition to up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage. The smartphone offers a 5,400 mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, and 50W wireless charging. The smartphone runs on the new OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 out-of-the-box with 4 years of Android updates and 5 years of security updates from the company.

Commenting on the launch, Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus, said, “As we celebrate the tenth anniversary of OnePlus with our loyal users worldwide, we are thrilled to introduce the OnePlus 12 – an all-round flagship phone that embodies our decade-long leadership in technology. With our ‘Never Settle’ mantra, OnePlus is dedicated to bringing innovative ideas to life and disrupting the mobile industry. With the OnePlus 12, we have created a true masterpiece, combining advanced technologies from OnePlus and our partners to make it one of the best flagship smartphones in the year 2024.”

OnePlus 12 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.82-inch LTPO 4.0 curved AMOLED ProXDR display, Quad HD+ resolution (3,168 x 1,440 pixels), 120 Hz adaptive dynamic refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, Ceramic Glass design (Flowy Emerald) Matte Finish Silk Glass design (Silky Black), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, IP65 dust and water-resistant

6.82-inch LTPO 4.0 curved AMOLED ProXDR display, Quad HD+ resolution (3,168 x 1,440 pixels), 120 Hz adaptive dynamic refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, Ceramic Glass design (Flowy Emerald) Matte Finish Silk Glass design (Silky Black), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, IP65 dust and water-resistant Software: OxygenOS 14, Android 14 operating system

OxygenOS 14, Android 14 operating system CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core SoC

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core SoC GPU: Adreno 750 Graphics

Adreno 750 Graphics Memory: 12 GB OR 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, extended RAM Vita feature

12 GB OR 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, extended RAM Vita feature Storage: 256 GB OR 512 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage, no microSD card support

256 GB OR 512 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage, no microSD card support Main Camera: Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.6 Sony LYT-808 1/1.4″ + 48 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide + macro IMX581 + 64 MP f/2.6 periscope telephoto 3x Omnivision OV64B), 6x in-sensor zoom, 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera System, Optical Image Stabilization, 8K Video Recording (24 fps), LED flash

Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.6 Sony LYT-808 1/1.4″ + 48 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide + macro IMX581 + 64 MP f/2.6 periscope telephoto 3x Omnivision OV64B), 6x in-sensor zoom, 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera System, Optical Image Stabilization, 8K Video Recording (24 fps), LED flash Selfie Camera: 32 MP f/2.4 Sony IMX615

32 MP f/2.4 Sony IMX615 Cellular: 5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,400 mAh battery, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50W wireless charging

5,400 mAh battery, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50W wireless charging Colors: Flowy Emerald, Silky Black

The price for the OnePlus 12 is ₹64,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model and ₹69,999 for its 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage model. The smartphone is up for pre-order starting today i.e. 23rd January 2024 and will go on sale on 30th January 2024 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, Reliance Digital, Chroma, and select online and offline stores.

The launch offers include ₹2,000 instant bank discount (ICICI and OneCard), up to ₹10,000 trade-in bonus, up to 35% off with the Easy Upgrade program after 24 months (no EMIs), benefits worth ₹2,250 on JioPlus Postpaid, 100 GB Google One, and 3 months YouTube Premium. A special pre-booking offer is available for ₹1,999, where customers can pre-order the OnePlus 12 from 23rd January and also avail no cost EMI for 12 months, the first 1,000 customers who order the OnePlus 12 are entitled to exclusive OnePlus Merchandise, OnePlus 12 and users can link to RCC (Red Cable Club) and avail a special coupon discount of ₹3,000 discount while purchasing the OnePlus Pad, customers can also avail of 50% off on the Accidental Damage Protection Plan, available on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, and OnePlus Experience Stores.

OnePlus 12 Price in India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹64,999 (12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage), ₹69,999 (16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage)

₹64,999 (12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage), ₹69,999 (16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage) Availability: 23rd January 2024 i.e. today (pre-order), 30th January 2024 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, Reliance Digital, Chroma, and select stores

23rd January 2024 i.e. today (pre-order), 30th January 2024 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, Reliance Digital, Chroma, and select stores Offers: ₹2,000 instant bank discount, up to ₹10,000 trade-in bonus, up to 35% off with the Easy Upgrade program after 24 months (no EMIs), benefits worth ₹2,250 on JioPlus Postpaid, 100 GB Google One, 3 months YouTube Premium, a special pre-booking offer is available for ₹1,999, where customers can pre-order the OnePlus 12 from 23rd January and also avail no cost EMI for 12 months, the first 1,000 customers who order the OnePlus 12 are entitled to exclusive OnePlus Merchandise, OnePlus 12 and users can link to RCC (Red Cable Club) and avail a special coupon discount of ₹3,000 discount while purchasing the OnePlus Pad, customers can also avail of 50% off on the Accidental Damage Protection Plan, available on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, and OnePlus Experience Stores

Get OnePlus 12 on Amazon.in

Know More About OnePlus 12 on OnePlus.in