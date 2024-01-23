Alongside its sibling OnePlus 12, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus 12R which is the successor to last year’s OnePlus 11R 5G. Features and highlights include a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 120 Hz LTPO 4.0 1.5K AMOLED display with high 4,500 nits brightness, 100W SuperVOOC charging, Android 14, Hasselblad Triple Cameras, and more.

The OnePlus 12R flaunts its glass back design with a 6.78-inch LTPO 4.0 AMOLED ProXDR display with 1.5K resolution (2,780 x 1,264 pixels) and 120 Hz adaptive dynamic refresh rate. Other display features include a 4,500 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The smartphone is available in two colorways – Iron Gray, and Cool Blue.

The OnePlus 12R is equipped with a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC laced with Adreno 740 GPU for high-end gaming in addition to up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage. The smartphone offers a 5,500 mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. The smartphone runs on the new OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 out-of-the-box with 4 years of Android updates and 5 years of security updates from the company.

Moving to its cameras, the OnePlus 12R packs a triple setup at the rear side with the 4th Gen Hasselblad camera system. The primary camera is a 50 MP f/1.8 OIS camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor sized at 1/1.56-inch in addition to a 120° ultra-wide 8 MP f/2.2 camera with a Sony IMX355 sensor, and a 2 MP f/2.4 macro camera with Howe OV02B sensor. The front side has a 16 MP f/2.4 selfie camera with a Samsung S5K3P9 sensor.

Commenting on the launch, Kinder Liu, OnePlus President and COO, said, “Our users in India love our OnePlus R Series, so I can’t wait for them to get their hands on OnePlus 12R and see our latest performance-focused flagship. And I’m truly thrilled that we can bring our OnePlus 12R to users in North America and Europe too as the first R Series device to launch in these markets. Everything we do is driven by our users and I know our worldwide community will be excited to try it too.”

OnePlus 12R Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.78-inch LTPO 4.0 AMOLED ProXDR display, 1.5K resolution (2,780 x 1,264 pixels), 120 Hz adaptive dynamic refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, glass design, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection

The price for the OnePlus 12R is ₹39,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model and ₹45,999 for its 16 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model. The smartphone will go on sale on 6th February 2024 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, Reliance Digital, Chroma, and select online and offline stores.

The launch offers include ₹1,000 instant bank discount (ICICI, OneCard), no-cost EMI for up to 6 months, free OnePlus Buds Z2 worth ₹4,999 (orders within first 24 hours), up to 35% off with the Easy Upgrade program after 24 months (no EMIs), benefits worth ₹2,250 on JioPlus Postpaid, 100 GB Google One, 3 months YouTube Premium. OnePlus 12R users can link to RCC (Red Cable Club) and avail a special coupon discount of ₹3,000 discount while purchasing the OnePlus Pad.

