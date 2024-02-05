OnePlus recently introduced the OnePlus 12R alongside the OnePlus 12, and it’s the successor to last year’s OnePlus 11R 5G. Features and highlights include a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 120 Hz LTPO 4.0 1.5K AMOLED display with high 4,500 nits brightness, 100W SuperVOOC charging, Android 14, a sleek curved glass design with IP65 ratings, up to 16 GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage, and more. Here’s what we have to say about the smartphone in our OnePlus 12R review.

OnePlus 12R Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.78-inch LTPO 4.0 AMOLED ProXDR display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K resolution (2,780 x 1,264 pixels), 120 Hz adaptive dynamic refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, glass design, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection

6.78-inch LTPO 4.0 AMOLED ProXDR display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K resolution (2,780 x 1,264 pixels), 120 Hz adaptive dynamic refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, glass design, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection Software: OxygenOS 14, Android 14 operating system

OxygenOS 14, Android 14 operating system CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core SoC

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core SoC GPU: Adreno 740 Graphics

Adreno 740 Graphics Memory: 8 GB OR 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, extended RAM Vita feature

8 GB OR 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, extended RAM Vita feature Storage: 128 GB UFS 3.1 OR 256 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage, no microSD card support

128 GB UFS 3.1 OR 256 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage, no microSD card support Main Camera: Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX890 1/1.56″ OIS + 8 MP f/2.2 IMX355 ultra-wide 120° + 2 MP f/2.4 Howe OV02B macro), Optical Image Stabilization, LED flash

Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX890 1/1.56″ OIS + 8 MP f/2.2 IMX355 ultra-wide 120° + 2 MP f/2.4 Howe OV02B macro), Optical Image Stabilization, LED flash Selfie Camera: 16 MP f/2.4 Samsung S5K3P9

16 MP f/2.4 Samsung S5K3P9 Cellular: 5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,500 mAh battery, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging

5,500 mAh battery, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging Colors: Iron Gray, Cool Blue

Iron Gray, Cool Blue Price: ₹39,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage), ₹45,999 (16 GB RAM and 256 GB storage)

₹39,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage), ₹45,999 (16 GB RAM and 256 GB storage) Availability: 6th February 2024 on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Reliance Digital, Chroma, and select stores

6th February 2024 on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Reliance Digital, Chroma, and select stores Offers: ₹1,000 instant bank discount (ICICI, OneCard), no-cost EMI up to 6 months, free OnePlus Buds Z2 (orders within first 24 hours), up to 35% off with the Easy Upgrade program after 24 months (no EMIs), benefits worth ₹2,250 on JioPlus Postpaid, 100 GB Google One, 3 months YouTube Premium, OnePlus 12R users can link to RCC (Red Cable Club) and avail a special coupon discount of ₹3,000 discount while purchasing the OnePlus Pad

Design, Display, Build Quality

The OnePlus 12R uses a highly sleek glass back, notably a similar triple-camera back design from its predecessor, the OnePlus 11R, and comes in two color options – Iron Gray, and Cool Blue which you can see in the images below. The rear camera module is seamlessly merged into the side frame, the sides have an anti-fingerprint matte aluminum frame, an alert slider, and curves on both sides giving you a premium design experience. The overall design of the OnePlus 12R looks solid and feels premium.

The OnePlus 12R sports a 6.78-inch LTPO 4.0 AMOLED ProXDR display with a 1.5K resolution (2,780 x 1,264 pixels) and a 120 Hz adaptive dynamic refresh rate. This display ensures a stunning visual experience and stands out for its extremely high brightness, and clarity, and ranks among the best in the flagship category in this price range.

Other display features include a high 4,500 nits peak brightness, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The smartphone is also protected by IP65 ratings dust and water-resistant.

On the sides, the right side houses a power button and volume controls while the alert slider is moved to the left side. The bottom side offers a USB Type-C port that supports 100W fast charging, data transfer, and audio output through a USB Type-C to 3.5 mm adapter.

Other things you can find at the bottom side are a stereo loudspeaker (with a secondary speaker at the earpiece), a microphone (another at the top), and a dual 5G SIM tray with no microSD card support. We liked the audio output, it’s loud and gives you an immersive experience through its loudspeakers, not forgetting it supports High-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The OnePlus 12 Series smartphones are launched with the new OxygenOS 14 which is based on the Android 14 operating system. The OnePlus 12R uses a security patch of 5th December 2023 with 4 years of Android updates and 5 years of security updates from the brand. The OnePlus 12R ensures you long-lasting software support.

The OxygenOS 14 is the company’s latest customized user interface that packs loads of features along with all the perks the Android 14 has. OxygenOS is currently one of the best Android interfaces you can get with a host of features and customizations and is also free from bloatware.

We got the best software experience on the smartphone with its smooth 120 Hz display and fast UI response while interacting. You can change the resolution and refresh rate in the Display Settings, tweak the display enhancements, and other settings on the smartphone.

The OxygenOS 14 offers a refreshing UI experience with the optimized Aquamorphic design, smart AI features, Always-on display customizations with tracking and insights, Live Wallpapers, icon packs, fingerprint animations, edge lighting, HyperBoost Gaming Engine, display enhancements, RAM Vita, Zen Mode, Privacy and Security features, and various improvements over its predecessor OxygenOS 14.

You don’t get bloatware or any pre-installed apps on the phone, only the essential ones like GApps, Netflix, and a few OnePlus apps, the rest of the UI is just so clean. You will also find traces of OPPO’s ColorOS inside the settings page, a few familiar features in the camera app, and so on.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The OnePlus 12R is equipped with the flagship 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 clocked up to 3.2 GHz with the Adreno 740 GPU for a superior gaming experience. Additionally, the phone boasts an X70 5G Modem-RF System, an 18-bit Qualcomm Spectra ISP, and dual Cryo-velocity VC cooling for efficient heat dissipation. The device boasts additional features such as Wi-Fi 7 with tri-band connectivity, 5G support, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio (Wired & Wireless), and Spacial Audio.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which we saw on the OnePlus 11, is a 4nm octa-core SoC with 1 + 3 + 4 Kryo core configuration. This includes a high-performance prime core ARM Cortex-X3 clocked at 3.2 GHz, three performance ARM Cortex-A715 cores at 2.8 GHz, and four power-efficient ARM Cortex-A510 cores at 2.0 GHz. Notably, the CPU is equipped with an 8 MB L3 cache, a significant improvement from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1’s 6 MB L3 cache. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is significantly better in terms of performance when compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon Gen 1.

About the storage and RAM, the OnePlus 12R is available in two RAM variants – 8 GB OR 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM that extends up to +12 GB RAM virtually, both featuring the RAM Vita technology. You can extend the RAM up to 16 GB or 28 GB depending on the RAM variant you choose.

On the storage front, it houses 128 GB UFS 3.1 or 256 GB UFS 4.0 onboard storage without support for microSD cards. The base model i.e. with 128 GB storage uses a UFS 3.1 while the top model uses a faster UFS 4.0 storage. The price for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model is ₹39,999 and for its 16 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model is ₹45,999.

With the Adreno 740 GPU, you get a top-notch gaming performance from the device. The Adreno 740 GPU comes with support for Hardware Raytracing making the OnePlus 12R an ideal choice for gamers seeking peak performance in the flagship category.

The company boasts its largest-ever vapor chamber cooling with an impressive 9140 mm² area with Laval nozzle technology. The outcome is an exceptional threefold increase in heat dissipation efficiency as per OnePlus, resulting in a temperature reduction of up to 7°C. This ensures that you get a consistently smooth performance while gaming and doing heavy tasks on the smartphone.

Cameras

The OnePlus 12R features an identical triple camera setup on the rear side, comprising 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP lenses, while the front houses a 16 MP selfie camera. The primary camera is a 50 MP with f/1.8 aperture and a 24mm lens, utilizing a Sony IMX890 sensor sized at 1/1.56 inches and supporting the OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). The same sensor we saw on its upper-end sibling, the OnePlus 11 5G.

The secondary camera is a 8 MP ultra-wide with f/2.2 aperture with Sony IMX355 sensor and 120-degree FOV while the third camera is a 2 MP f/2.4 macro lens with Howe OV02B sensor. The front side features a 16 MP with f/2.4 aperture and a 25mm lens with a Samsung S5K3P9 sensor. The camera offers impressive performance with great quality with crisp details. Take a look at the shots we took from the OnePlus 12R camera attached below.

The smartphone offers up to 20x digital zoom, up to 4K video recording at 60 fps, up to 1080p slow-motion videos at 240 fps, OIS (50 MP), and a bunch of modes and features including Frame Watermark, Auto HDR, Interval Shooting, Nightscape, Hi-Res Mode, Pro Mode, Movie Mode, Ultra Steady Mode, Dual-view Video, Portrait Mode, Video Portrait, Pano, Macro, Slo-mo, Time-lapse, Long Exposure, Text-scanner, Retouching, Filters for rear cameras and Face Unlock, Screen Flash, HDR, Nightscape, Portrait mode, Pano, Steady mode, Time-lapse, Retouching, Filters for the selfie camera.

OnePlus 12R Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The OnePlus 12R packs a larger 5,500 mAh battery compared to its predecessor lineup which equipped a 5,000 mAh. The charging speed is been carried forward i.e. 100W SuperVOOC fast charging as we saw on the OnePlus 11 Series. The 100W Type-A charger comes in the box, rated at 100W (11V, 9.1A), and is capable of charging the OnePlus 12R fully 100% in just 26 minutes while for a 50% charge, it merely takes about 10 minutes. It’s equipped with SUPERVOOC S Charging Chip which helps in gaming for up to 1 hour while you charge the phone.

Utilizing two dual-cell batteries (2x 2,750 mAh) connected in parallel, the OnePlus 12R ensures rapid charging capabilities. The battery performance has been improved, you can get as much as 17 hours of YouTube playback on full charge. The battery lasts longer than the OnePlus 11R, with its 5,500 mAh battery, you can expect up to two days depending on your usage patterns.

Verdict – OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R delivers a compelling package, it offers top-notch performance, impressive specs, and features which include its stunning high-brightness curved display, a sleek glass design, noteworthy cameras, high-speed 100W fast charging, loud stereo speakers, seamless gaming experience, and a bunch of perks from OxygenOS 14 with long-lasting software support. The overall specs and features make it a strong contender against many smartphones in the segment. The OnePlus 12R is recommended for those within the budget of ₹40,000 to ₹46,000 price range.

OnePlus 12R – Where To Buy

The price for the OnePlus 12R is ₹39,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model and ₹45,999 for its 16 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model. The smartphone will be available from tomorrow i.e. 6th February 2024 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, Reliance Digital, Chroma, and select online and offline stores.

OnePlus 12R – Offers & Discounts

The launch offers include ₹1,000 instant bank discount (ICICI, OneCard), no-cost EMI for up to 6 months, free OnePlus Buds Z2 worth ₹4,999 (orders within first 24 hours), up to 35% off with the Easy Upgrade program after 24 months (no EMIs), benefits worth ₹2,250 on JioPlus Postpaid, 100 GB Google One, 3 months YouTube Premium. OnePlus 12R users can link to RCC (Red Cable Club) and avail a special coupon discount of ₹3,000 discount while purchasing the OnePlus Pad.

Get OnePlus 12R on Amazon.in

Know More About OnePlus 12R on OnePlus.in