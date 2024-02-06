OnePlus recently introduced the OnePlus 12R and the OnePlus Buds 3 in India and today the devices go on sale with several launch offers. The features and highlights of the OnePlus 12R include a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 120 Hz LTPO 4.0 1.5K AMOLED display with high 4,500 nits brightness, 100W SuperVOOC charging, Android 14, a sleek curved glass design with IP65 ratings, up to 16 GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage, and more. The OnePlus Buds 3 features dual drivers, 49dB Active Noise Cancellation, high-quality LHDC 5.0 audio, up to 44 hours of battery life, and more.

OnePlus 12R Price in India

The price for the OnePlus 12R is ₹39,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model and ₹45,999 for its 16 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model. The smartphone is available starting today i.e. 6th February 2024 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, Reliance Digital, Chroma, and select online and offline stores.

OnePlus 12R Offers & Discounts

The launch offers include the following

Flat ₹1,000 instant bank discount (ICICI, OneCard)

No-cost EMI for up to 6 months through leading banks

Up to 35% off with the OnePlus Easy Upgrade program after 24 months (no-cost EMIs). The program allows customers to purchase the OnePlus 12R by paying only the initial 65% of its price with 24 months of no-cost EMI

Free OnePlus Buds Z2 worth ₹4,999 for a limited period

Benefits worth ₹2,250 on JioPlus Postpaid

100 GB Google One for 6 months

YouTube Premium for 3 months

₹3,000 discount via RCC (Red Cable Club) special coupon while purchasing the OnePlus Pad

Exchange offers as applicable

OnePlus Buds 3 Price in India

The OnePlus Buds 3 is priced at ₹5,499 and is available starting today i.e. 6th February 2024 on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience stores, and select offline stores.

OnePlus Buds 3 Offers & Discounts

Flat ₹1,000 instant bank discount with ICICI and OneCard from 6th February 2024 to 12th February 2024

An additional ₹800 off for RCC (Red Cable Club) members.

