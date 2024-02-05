Redmi India is all set to launch its Redmi Buds 5 in India, the company has confirmed the launch which is scheduled for 12th February. The Redmi Buds 5 will be the brand’s 5th gen TWS earbuds and will feature 12.4mm titanium drives, 46dB Hybrid ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), 38 hours of music playback, dual device pairing, dual-mic with AI Voice Assistant, and more.

Redmi India teased the product on X (formerly Twitter) with the hashtag #SuperBuds saying, “#RedmiBuds5: turning mundane moments into mini-concerts. Whether it’s the commute or the workout, they make every beat count. #SuperBuds are on the way. Launching on 12th February 2024. Save the date. Stay tuned: http://bit.ly/3SzhUds”.

#RedmiBuds5: turning mundane moments into mini-concerts.

Whether it's the commute or the workout, they make every beat count. #SuperBuds are on the way. Launching on 12th February 2024. Save the date.

Stay tuned: https://t.co/WvUilwT6in pic.twitter.com/GBligJiFxj — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) February 5, 2024

The Redmi Buds 5 will be the successor to the Redmi Buds 4 and will come with 46dB Hybrid ANC, 38 hours of music playback with fast charging via USB Type-C port, 12.4mm titanium drives, dual device pairing, different sound modes for different mood, and dual-mic with AI Voice Assistant.

The earbuds will come in a Violet color option and will go on sale on Amazon.in. The price, color variants, and other details of the Redmi Buds 5 will be available once it’s launched. Stay tuned.

Source 1 | Source 2