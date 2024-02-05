vivo has announced its latest V Series smartphone – vivo V30 featuring a color-changing back, IP54 dust and water resistant design, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 60° curved AMOLED 120 Hz display, 50 MP OIS camera, 50 MP autofocus selfie camera, 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 80W fast charging, and more.

The vivo V30 is the company’s latest smartphone under the vivo V Series flaunting its color changing back design and comes in three colorways – Bloom White color with a 3D Petal Pattern, Waving Aqua with a greenish-blue hue and water ripple pattern, and the color-changing Lush Green that transforms in UV light, and the classic Noble Black shade crafted with Fluorite AG Glass.

Cameras include a triple setup on the backside with a 50 MP primary VCS camera with f/1.88 aperture and support for OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2 MP portrait camera all with dual soft LED flash. The front side has a 50 MP selfie camera with autofocus. The smartphone offers a total of three 50 MP cameras, one at the front, and two at the back, and an Aura Light LED flash

The front side includes a 6.78-inch 60° curved AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and up to 2800 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is protected by an IP54-rated dust and water-resistant design.

The vivo V30 runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box with the new FuntouchOS 14 interface. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, USB Type-C audio, Hi-Res Audio support, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and NFC.

Under the hood, the vivo V30 is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.63 GHz paired with Adreno 720 GPU, up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

The vivo V30 is set to hit 30 markets, including India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Pakistan, Egypt, and the UAE. The company has confirmed the launch of the V30 series in Mexico on 8th February with pricing details expected to be revealed later this week.

Source (vivo Mexico)