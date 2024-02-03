iQOO India is already set for the launch of its flagship smartphone – iQOO Neo9 Pro in India on 22nd February, and today, the company has officially a limited-time pre-booking window starting from 8th February to 20th February with exclusive benefits. The upcoming smartphone will be up for pre-booking on Amazon.in and iQOO.com website.

iQOO India announced with a tweet saying “Excitement levels are off the charts for our upcoming #iQOONeo9Pro! 😍Now you can pre-book your #iQOONeo9Pro starting from 8th Feb! Pre-book stocks are limited and available @amazonIN & http://iQOO.com. Know More – http://bit.ly/49gYHnf #iQOO #PowerToWin #iQOONeo9Pro”.

Customers can pre-book by paying a refundable amount of ₹1,000 (limited units) from 8th February at 12 PM to 20th February at 11:59 PM on Amazon.in and iQOO.com. Additional perks during the sale on 22nd February include an extra ₹1,000 off, a 2-year warranty (including a 1-year additional warranty), and an iQOO cooling pad (exclusive to iQOO.com) worth ₹2,499. Customers can choose the discount coupon on iQOO.com or Amazon page, instant bank discounts, no-cost EMI, and additional exchange bonuses during the sale.

The company has teased the iQOO Neo9 Pro with a premium leather finish design in dual-tone Red and Off-White colors, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a 50 MP Sony IMX920 VCS OIS camera, Q1 chip for up to 144 fps gaming as key highlights. Other details you can expect are a 6.78-inch 144 Hz 1.5K LTPO AMOLED screen, a 5,160 mAh dual-cell battery with support for 120W fast charging that can charge 40% in just 9 minutes.

Stay tuned for more updates on the iQOO Neo9 Pro in the coming weeks.