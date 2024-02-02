Lava has launched its latest smartphone in India under the Yuva Series – the Lava Yuva 3 which is the successor to the Lava Yuva 2 launched last year. The smartphone is priced at ₹6,799 for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage and features a 6.5-inch 90 Hz display, dual cameras, a 5,000 mAh battery, 18W charging, and is powered by UNISOC Tiger T606 octa-core SoC.

The Lava Yuva 3 is an entry-level Android smartphone with 8.45 mm thickness and comes in Cosmic Lavender, Eclipse Black, and Galaxy White color options. It sports a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels) and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The Lava Yuva 3 runs on Android 13 with a confirmed upgrade to Android 14 as per the company.

The smartphone is powered by a 12nm Unisoc Tiger T606 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.6 GHz speed (2x ARM Cortex-A75 cores + 6x ARM Cortex-A55 cores) paired with 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and an ARM Mali-G57 MP1 (1-core, 650 MHz) GPU. Furthermore, it comes in two storage variants 64 GB eMMC 5.1 storage (₹6,799) or 128 GB eMMC 5.1 storage (₹7,299) with microSD card support. It comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The cameras include a dual 13 MP main with a secondary AI camera on the rear side and a 5 MP selfie camera on the front. Features and connectivity of the smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, dual SIM 4G connectivity with VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS.

Lava Yuva 3 Specifications & Features

The price for the Lava Yuva 3 is ₹6,799 for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model and ₹7,299 for its 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model. The smartphone will be available from 7th February 2024 on Amazon.in and 10th February 2024 on Lava’s retail network.

