Google has expanded its Pixel 8 and 8 Pro smartphone lineup with a new vibrant Mint color variant. The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are now available in Mind color edition following a cryptic teaser that teased – Fresh year, fresh drop.

The Pixel 8 originally debuted in Obsidian, Hazel, and Rose colors, while the Pixel 8 Pro was initially launched in Obsidian, Bay, and Porcelain hues. The Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro are the company’s latest flagship smartphones announced last year in October featuring a 120 Hz Super Actua Display with 2,400 nits brightness, up to triple cameras, Google Tensor G3 with Titan M2 security chip, up to 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM, soft-touch matte finish glass design, IP68 rating, wireless charging, temperature sensor, Wi-Fi 7, and more.

The new Mint color offers a slightly darker and more sophisticated shade than the previously released Lemongrass variant for its predecessor, Pixel 7. The Mint variant shares the same glass body with a glossy finish and retains similar specifications.

The Mint color variant is exclusively available on the Google Store and is offered solely in the 128 GB model, maintaining the same price point. Google, in India, exclusively sells Pixel smartphones via Flipkart, therefore, Indian consumers may need to wait for the new color variant to become available on Flipkart.

Aside from the Mint color release, Google has introduced the January Pixel Feature Drop bringing exciting enhancements to the Pixel 8 Series. The Pixel 8 Pro now boasts the ability to measure body temperature, following FDA authorization.

Additionally, the Circle to Search feature, initially announced by Google at the Galaxy Unpacked event, is set to roll out widely starting from 31st January 2024. Additionally, the Photomoji and Magic Compose features in the Google Messages app are now available to its users.