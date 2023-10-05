Google announced the latest Pixel 8 Series smartphones which include the Google Pixel 8 Pro and Google Pixel 8, both are the company’s newest flagship smartphones in India featuring Android 14 out-of-the-box. Highlights and features include a Super Actua Display with 2,400 nits peak brightness, up to triple cameras, Google Tensor G3 with Titan M2 security chip, up to 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM, soft-touch matte finish design, IP68 rating, wireless charging, temperature sensor, Wi-Fi 7, and more.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is the larger variant of the Pixel 8 with a bigger size display, an additional 5x telephoto camera, and offers slightly larger battery. The Pixel 8 comes with a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) while the Pixel 8 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution (2992 x 1344 pixels).

Other display features for the Pixel 8 Series include 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 120 Hz refresh rate, 2,400 nits peak brightness (Pixel 8 Pro), and 2,000 nits peak brightness (Pixel 8). Both smartphones come with IP68 certification, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus (Victus 2 on Pixel 8 Pro), and offer a matte glass finish back design.

The Pixel 8 Pro features a polished aluminium frame and smooth, matte-finish glass back while the Pixel 8 features satin-finish metal and a polished glass back. The Pixel 8 Pro has 8.8 mm thickness, 213 grams weight, and comes in two color options – Obsidian, and Bay. The Pixel 8 has 8.9 mm thickness, 187 grams weight, and comes in two color options – Obsidian, Hazel, and Rose.

The new Google Pixel 8 Series smartphones feature the newest of Android i.e. the Android 14 with 7 years of Android OS upgrades, Security patches, and Feature Drops. Both smartphones are powered by the Google Tensor G3 flagship SoC with Titan M2 security chip. The Google Pixel 8 Pro has 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM with a 128 GB storage option while the Google Pixel 8 has 8 GB LPDDR5x RAM and comes in two storage options i.e. 128 GB and 256 GB storage.

Both smartphones share the same 50 MP f/1.68 Samsung GN2 OIS primary camera while the Pixel 8 Pro comes with three cameras, the Pixel 8 comes with two. The secondary cameras on the Pixel 8 Pro are a 48 MP f/1.95 ultra-wide-angle 125° FOV + macro and a 48 MP f/2.8 Samsung GM5 telephoto 5x zoom whereas the Pixel 8 has a secondary camera of 12 MP f/2.2 Sony IMX386 ultra-wide-angle 125° FOV + macro.

Camera features include Best Take, Magic Editor, Audio Magic Eraser, Dual Exposure technology, Video Boost, Night Sight Video, Pro Controls, and more. Both phones support 10-bit HDR video recording, Cinematic Blur, 4Kand @60fps while the additional telephoto camera on the Pixel 8 Pro offers up to 5x optical zoom and a max 30x digital zoom.

Google Pixel 8 Pro Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Quad HD+ resolution (2992 x 1344 pixels), 1 Hz – 120 Hz refresh rate, 2,400 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, IP68 certified, 8.8 mm thickness, 213 grams weight

128 GB 3.1 internal storage, no microSD card support Main Camera: Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.68 Samsung GN2 OIS primary + 48 MP f/1.95 ultra-wide-angle 125° FOV & macro + 48 MP f/2.8 Samsung GM5 telephoto 5x), 10-bit HDR video recording, Cinematic Blur, 4K@60fps, 5x optical zoom, 30x digital zoom, LED flash

Google Pixel 8 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.2-inch AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, IP68 certified, 8.9 mm thickness, 187 grams weight

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD card support Main Camera: Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.68 Samsung GN2 OIS primary + 12 MP f/2.2 Sony IMX386 ultra-wide-angle 125° FOV & macro), 10-bit HDR video recording, Cinematic Blur, 4K@60fps, high resolution 8x zoom, LED flash

The price for the Google Pixel 8 with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is ₹75,999 while the price for the Google Pixel 8 with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is ₹82,999. The price for the Google Pixel 8 Pro starts at ₹106,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. Both smartphones will be available from 12th October 2023 on Flipkart, with pre-orders available.

The launch offers include a flat ₹8,000 off on the Pixel 8, a flat ₹9,000 off on the Pixel 8 Pro on select banks, an exchange offer of ₹3,000 on the Pixel 8, and ₹4,000 on the Pixel 8 Pro. On purchase of the Pixel 8 Series smartphone, the user will get Pixel Watch 2 for ₹19,999 (original price ₹39,900) or Pixel Buds Pro for ₹8,999 (original price ₹14,990).

Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price (Pixel 8): ₹75,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹82,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹75,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹82,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Price (Pixel 8 Pro): ₹106,999 (12 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

₹106,999 (12 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Availability: 12th October 2023 on Flipkart, pre-order available

12th October 2023 on Flipkart, pre-order available Offers: ₹8,000 off (Pixel 8) OR ₹9,000 (Pixel 8 Pro) on select banks, exchange offer of ₹3,000 (Pixel 8) OR ₹4,000 (Pixel 8 Pro), buy Pixel 8 Series smartphone and get Pixel Watch 2 for ₹19,999 (original price ₹39,900) OR Pixel Buds Pro for ₹8,999 (original price ₹14,990)

