POCO has announced exciting offers on its various smartphones during the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will be live tomorrow i.e. 7th October at 12 AM and POCO has set irresistible deals on a range of smartphones which includes the POCO F5 5G, POCO X5 Pro 5G, POCO M6 Pro 5G, POCO C55, POCO X5 5G, POCO M5, and POCO C51. POCO which is one of the prominent consumer technology brands in India has emerged as the No.1 smartphone brand in Q3 23 on Flipkart which is a testament to the outstanding performance of its power-packed portfolio.

The POCO F5 5G, which is the company’s flagship smartphone in India is available at ₹20,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. To those who don’t know, the POCO F5 5G was launched in India at ₹29,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The POCO F5 5G highlights Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, a 120 Hz Xfinity Pro 12-bit AMOLED display (68.7B colors), 64 MP OIS camera, and supports 67W Turbo Charging.

The POCO X5 Pro 5G, an allrounder midrange smartphone is available at ₹16,499 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The POCO X5 Pro 5G was launched at a price of ₹22,999 for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. Highlights and features include a 120 Hz Xfinity AMOLED 10-bit bezel-less display, 108 MP HM2 primary camera, a 6nm 2.4 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octa-core SoC, 67W turbo charging, and more.

The POCO X5 5G which was launched at ₹18,999 is now available at ₹12,999 i.e. flat ₹6,000 off on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The POCO X5 5G is the tone-down variant in the POCO X5 Series with a 120 Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core SoC, 48 MP AI camera, and 33W charging as the primary highlights of the smartphone.

Another midranger, the POCO M6 Pro 5G is available at ₹9,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage (launched at ₹12,999). The highly affordable smartphone features a premium glass back design, a 90 Hz display, 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, a 50 MP dual camera, support for 5G, and more. The tone-down variant, the POCO M5 with 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, a 90 Hz Full HD+ display, 50 MP triple cameras, 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging is available at ₹6,999.

The POCO C55, among the entry-level smartphones from the brand, is available at ₹7,799 (launched at ₹9,499) and highlights its premium leather-like stitch design, IP52 rating, MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC with up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, 5,000 mAh battery, and more. The POCO C51, on the other hand, another entry-level smartphone under its C Series is available at ₹5,999. Features include a leather-like back design, an IP52 splash-resistant rating, MediaTek Helio G36 SoC with up to 7 GB total RAM (physical + virtual), a 5,000 mAh battery, and more.

Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale, one of the largest sales events of the year is set to kick off on 8th October and extend until 15th October. Flipkart Plus members will get early access to the sale starting 7th October at midnight. Customers can enjoy instant discounts with ICICI, Axis, and Kotak Bank debit/credit cards.