Yesterday, OnePlus India has announced the OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red Edition in India and it’s the new color variant with the largest storage and RAM in its series. OnePlus 11R 5G is a tone-down variant of the OnePlus 11 5G and is currently the newest OnePlus smartphone featuring a 1.5K+ Fluid AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 laced with up to 16 GB RAM, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50 MP IMX 890 camera, and more.

The OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red Edition is a new color variant in Red and is the flagship smartphone powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red has a glass design with curved edges and comes with the same specs as you see on the OnePlus 11R 5G. It has a 6.7-inch Super Fluid AMOLED 10-bit screen (1.07B colors) with 1.5K+ resolution (2772 x 1240 pixels) and an adaptive dynamic refresh rate of 40 Hz – 120 Hz. Other display features include a 1,450 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 1,440 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 (back).

The OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red shares the primary camera from its upper sibling with the 50 MP f/1.8 24mm utilizing a Sony IMX890 sensor sized 1/1.56 inches. The OnePlus 11R 5G equips a triple-camera setup on the rear side. The two secondary cameras are an 8 MP f/2.2 16mm ultra-wide 120-degree FOV using the Omnivision OV08D10 sensor and a 2 MP f/2.4 macro using the Omnivision OV02B10. The camera features include OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), and up to 4K Video Recording (60 fps). The front side has a 16 MP f/2.4 26mm selfie camera with a sensor size of 1/3.09 inches.

The OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC clocked up to 3.2 GHz along with Adreno 730 GPU for high-end gaming in addition to the 18 GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage, and Cryo-velocity VC cooling for heat dissipation. About the CPU, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is a high-end SoC manufactured in a 4nm TSMC process consisting of 1+3+4 Kryo core configurations, one high-performance prime core ARM Cortex-X2 core clocked at 3.2 GHz, three performance ARM Cortex-A710 cores clocked at 2.5 GHz, and four power-efficient ARM Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz.

The smartphone offers a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging that charges the phone up to 100% in 25 minutes. The smartphone supports Wi-Fi 6, a 5G network with dual SIMs & dual standby with VoLTE, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio (Wired & Wireless), and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone runs on the new OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red Specifications & Features

Display: 6.7-inch Super Fluid AMOLED 10-bit display (1.07B colors), 1.5K+ resolution (2772 x 1240 pixels), 40 Hz – 120 Hz adaptive dynamic refresh rate, 1,450 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 1,440 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection (back).

Software: OxygenOS 13, Android 13 operating system

CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core SoC clocked at 3.2 GHz, Kryo processor (Cortex-X2/A710/A510), 6 MB L3 cache, 7th generation AI Engine

GPU: Adreno 730 Graphics

Memory: 18 GB LPDDR5 RAM

Storage: 512 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD card support

Main Camera: Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.8 24mm Sony IMX890 OIS camera + 8 MP f/2.2 16mm ultra-wide 120-degree FOV + 2 MP f/2.4 macro camera), Optical Image Stabilization, 4K Video Recording (60 fps), LED flash

Selfie Camera: 16 MP f/2.4

Others: In-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio (Wired & Wireless), Cryo-velocity VC cooling

Cellular: 5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support

Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, 100% in 25 minutes

Colors: Solar Red Edition

The OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red Edition is priced at ₹45,999 for its 18 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant and will be available from 8th October 2023 on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Experience Store, and select partner stores. Launch offers include an instant bank discount of ₹1,000, 12 months of no-cost EMI, and a free OnePlus Buds Z2 as a part of the Early Access on 7th October 2023. It also includes an additional bonus offer of ₹3,000 on exchanging select smartphones.

OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹45,999 (18 GB + 512 GB)

Availability: 8th October 2023 on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Experience Store, and select partner stores. Early Access on 7th October 2023

Offers: ₹1,000 instant bank discount, 12 months of no-cost EMI, free OnePlus Buds Z2 (as a part of the Early Access on 7th October 2023), an additional bonus offer of ₹3,000 on exchanging select smartphones.

