OnePlus has launched its latest Android tablet – OnePlus Pad Go in the midrange segment starting at ₹19,999. This is the second Android tablet from the brand after launching the OnePlus Pad, the first tablet in the upper midrange category from OnePlus. Features and highlights of the OnePlus Pad Go include a 6.8mm slim design, 11.3-inch 2.4K display with 90 Hz refresh rate, 8,000 mAh battery, Dolby Atmos quad speakers, 33W fast charging, 6nm MediaTek Helio G99, and more.The OnePlus Pad comes with a 6.8mm slim metallic design with an 11.3-inch LTPS LCD display. The tablet weighs around 532 grams and comes in the Twin Mint color option. The display has a 2408 x 1720 pixels resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, 86.40% screen-to-body ratio, and 400 nits brightness (typical).The tablet offers quad speakers with Omnibearing Sound Field technology that intelligently identifies the screen direction and automatically switches between left and right audio channels for a more immersive sound. The speakers are aided by Dolby Atmos to enhance the sound quality.Moving to its specifications, the OnePlus Pad Go is powered by the MediaTek Helio 99 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz. The SoC consists of 8x Cortex CPUs (2x Cortex-A78 and 6x Cortex-A55 processors) and a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU (up to 950 MHz) for gaming and graphics-related tasks. It packs an 8,000 mAh battery that offers 14 hours of video playback, 40 hours of music, and 514 hours of standby, and supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.The OnePlus Pad Go comes in two storage variants with Wi-Fi and LTE options. The OnePlus Pad Go is available in 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage with Wi-Fi connectivity, another 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage with LTE connectivity, and 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage with LTE connectivity. The storage supports expansion up to 1 TB via microSD card. Cameras include 8 MP on both sides, the front and the back.The price for the OnePlus Pad Go starts at ₹19,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage Wi-Fi variant, ₹21,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage LTE variant, and ₹23,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage LTE variant. The tablet will be available from 20th October 2023 on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart, OnePlus Store, OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance, Croma, and other offline partner outlets across India.

