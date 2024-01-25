OPPO Reno11 5G which was recently introduced in India is now available for purchase with a starting price of ₹29,999 with exciting offers. The smartphone is available on Flipkart, OPPO India e-store, and other retail stores starting today.

The OPPO Reno11 5G is the latest Reno Series smartphone launched alongside its upper-end sibling OPPO Reno11 Pro. Features and highlights include a 7.9 mm slim 3D curved glass design, MediaTek Dimensity 7050, 120 Hz AMOLED 10-bit display, 50 MP Sony LYT600, 32 MP telephoto 2x, 32 MP selfie camera, 67W fast charging, and more.

The OPPO Reno11 5G comes in Wave Green and Rock Grey colors and is priced at ₹29,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹31,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The Reno11 5G can be purchased from Flipkart, OPPO India e-store, and other retail stores.

The launch offers include a cashback of up to ₹3,000 with leading bank cards including SBI Cards, ICICI Bank, One Card, IDFC First Bank, and Bank of Baroda credit cards with no-cost EMI for up to 6 months. Customers can also opt for Cashback of ₹2000 on ICICI Bank non-EMI credit card.

Additionally, customers can get zero down payment or low-down payment options from leading financiers including Bajaj Finserv, TVS Credit, Home Credit, HDB Financial Services, and IDFC First Bank.

Loyal OPPO customers can avail of an Exchange + Loyalty Bonus of up to ₹3,000 online and offline. While users who buy the Reno11 Pro 5G and get OPPO Enco Air2 Pro at just ₹2,999.

OPPO Reno11 5G Review