OPPO India recently unveiled its newest Reno Series smartphones – Reno11 5G along with its upper-end sibling Reno11 Pro 5G. We will be focusing on the Reno11 5G which brings a compelling package and notable improvements over its predecessor, the Reno10 5G, particularly in the design and camera department. Highlights include a cutting-edge 50 MP Sony LYT600 camera, a 7.9 mm slim 3D curved glass design, a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, a vibrant 120 Hz 10-bit AMOLED display, a 67W fast charging, and more. Now, let’s take a closer look and break down the key features and our thoughts on the new OPPO Reno11 5G review.

OPPO Reno11 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.7-inch (17.02 cm) 3D curved AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels, 394 ppi pixel density), 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 93.0% screen-to-body ratio, 800 nits peak brightness, 100% sRGB support, 100% DCI-P3 support, HDR10+, 48-Month TÜV SÜD Fluency Rating A, Dragontrail glass AGC DT-Star2 protection, 7.9 mm thickness, 185 grams weight

Design, Display, & Build Quality

The Reno11 5G stands out with its 3D curved glass featuring a super sleek silk-finish sparkling design that gives you a premium touch and smudge-free experience. The smartphone comes in two colorways – Wave Green which has a water-flowing texture on the backside giving oceanic waves effect under a crystal clear sky while the Rock Grey has a glittering effect of sunlight reflecting on sea-drenched rocks. The smartphone is 182 grams in weight and about 7.9 mm slim (Rock Grey) or 8.0 mm slim (Wave Green) depending on the models while the curved design makes it easier to hold and gives you a premium feel.

On the front, you’re greeted by a stunning 6.7-inch (17.02 cm) curved AMOLED display with 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, a Full HD+ resolution (2,412 x 1080 pixels, 394 ppi), and 950 nits peak brightness. The display is characterized as high-quality due to its 10-bit depth and brightness peaking at 800 nits, on top, it gives you the convenience of an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Additionally, the display highlights a 240 Hz touch sampling rate, a commendable 93% screen-to-body ratio, 100% sRGB and DCI-P3 support, HDR10+ compatibility, a 48-Month TÜV SÜD Fluency Rating A, all safeguarded by the Dragontrail glass AGC DT-Star2 protection while you don’t get any official water-proof IP ratings. The display is closely similar to the one we saw on its predecessor, Reno10 5G.

The right side has a power button alongside the volume keys just above, while the left side holds nothing. The bottom side has a dual SIM tray with no microSD card support, USB Type-C port, loudspeakers (stereo), and a microphone while the top has an IR Blaster, another loudspeaker making it stereo, and a second microphone. The stereo speakers are loud and deliver good audio quality.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The Reno11 5G, along with the Reno11 Pro 5G, debuts with ColorOS 14 which is based on Android 14 and promises at least 3 Android OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates. The Reno11 5G comes with a 5th November 2023 security patch out-of-the-box and offers a bunch of features and perks from the new ColorOS 14.

The ColorOS 14 is currently the latest Android 14-based operating system from OPPO and the Reno11 5G supports all the native Android 14 features topped with ColorOS 14’s customization and personalization. The ColorOS 14 offers a refreshing UI experience with the optimized Aquamorphic design, smart AI features, and various improvements over its predecessor ColorOS 13.

Aside from the Multi-screen connect, Meeting Assistant, Dynamic Computing Engine, Privacy and Security, which we saw in the predecessor, the ColorOS 14 offers a Go Green Always-On Display to raise awareness about climate change and environmental protection. This includes three sets of Environment Vision pages, with five environment-related animations on each page that can change based on the user’s daily step count.

Aside from the usual apps from OPPO and Google, you get a selection of pre-installed apps such as LinkedIn, Facebook, Amazon, Snapchat, Spotify, Netflix, Agoda, etc.. You can remove these apps if they are not required. You also get a folder for Hot Apps and Hot Games as you see on other OPPO smartphones.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The OPPO Reno11 5G is equipped with the same 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC found on the Reno10 5G, however, with the new OPPO ColorOS 14 based on Android 14, you may get an improved performance and overall better software experience. The OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G, on the other hand, uses a faster MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC with ARM Mali-G610 MP6 (6-core) GPU, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage configurations.

The SoC is further laced with an ARM Mali-G68 MC4 (4-core) GPU, 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage depending on the model you choose. The smartphone offers RAM expansion from 4 GB to 8 GB range making up to 16 GB RAM in total (physical + virtual).

The MediaTek Dimensity 7050 is an upper midrange SoC manufactured in a 6nm process and consists of 8x Cortex CPUs (2x Cortex-A76 and 6x Cortex-A55 processors). The two performance ARM Cortex-A78 cores are clocked at 2.6 GHz, and the six power-efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores are clocked at 2.0 GHz.

In terms of performance, the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 stands on par with or closely matches the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, ensuring a comparable user experience. When it comes to gaming, the ARM Mali-G68 MC4, a swift midrange GPU, delivers satisfying performance, making gaming on the Reno11 5G a smooth and enjoyable experience.

Cameras

About the cameras, the OPPO Reno11 5G boasts an impressive triple-camera setup on its rear side, showcasing a commitment to exceptional photography. The primary camera steals the spotlight with its 50 MP f/1.8 lens, housing the Sony LYT600 sensor and supporting OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). Compared to the Reno10 5G, the main camera has been replaced by a 50 MP Sony LYT600 from 64 MP OmniVision OV64B.

The rest two cameras are identical to the predecessor – a 32 MP f/2.2 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom featuring the Sony IMX709 sensor and an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens equipped with the Sony IMX355 sensor. On the front side, the OPPO Reno11 5G has a 32 MP f/2.4 selfie camera utilizing the OmniVision OV32C sensor. The front-facing camera takes mind-boggling selfies and delivers exceptionally stunning results for selfie enthusiasts.

The camera app offers modes such as Photo, Video, Pro, Portrait, Night, Hi-Res, Pano, Slo-Mo, Time-lapse, Dual-View Video, Sticker, Text Scanner, and Google Lens for rear cameras and Photo, Video, Portrait, Pano, Night, Time-lapse, Dual-View Video, and Sticker for the front camera. You can shoot videos of up to 4K at 30 fps, 1080p at 60 fps, slow-motion videos of 720p at 960 fps, and 1080p at 480 fps.

In terms of camera quality, the cameras offer exceptional performance in the segment. The 50 MP primary camera captures great shots in bright daylight with crisp details while the 32 MP telephoto with its 2x optical zoom gives you quite impressive portrait shots. The post-processing and image optimization make the images quite wonderful. The 8 MP wide-angle camera, on the other hand, takes very good wide-view shots.

For selfies, the 32 MP captures stunning selfies, it has the Bokeh Flare for portrait shots, providing adjustable aperture settings for creative control. The same Bokeh Flare feature is also available with the 32 MP telephoto lens on the rear side. We took some shots to show you the camera capabilities, check them out below.

OPPO Reno11 5G Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The Reno11 5G houses a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging while its upper-end sibling supports even faster 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. Assume the battery life ranges from 1.5 to 2 days, depending on your usage patterns. The 67W charger provided in the box can charge the smartphone pretty fast, within 20 minutes, the smartphone can charge up to 50%. As per OPPO India, the full 100% charge can be done in approximately 45 minutes.

Verdict – OPPO Reno11 5G Review

The OPPO Reno11 5G stands out with its exceptionally sleek 3D glass design delivering a premium aesthetic and tactile sensation that truly impresses. The smartphone offers versatile camera performance in the segment and stunning visuals with its 120 Hz AMOLED display. In addition to these, the 67W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging, stereo speakers, and ColorOS 14’s customizations and personalizations further enhance the overall user experience. All these make the Reno11 5G a well-rounded choice in its segment. For users with a budget over ₹30,000 and seeking a versatile and feature-packed smartphone, the Reno11 5G emerges as a compelling option.

OPPO Reno11 5G Price in India – Where To Buy?

The OPPO Reno11 5G comes in Wave Green and Rock Grey colors and is priced at ₹29,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant while there’s another variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage that costs ₹31,999. The smartphone is available on Flipkart, Amazon.in, OPPO India e-store, and other online and offline stores.

