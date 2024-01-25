In a strategic move to harness the full potential of 5G technology in India, Reliance Jio and OnePlus have joined forces. This collaboration leverages Jio’s robust technology and infrastructure alongside OnePlus’s innovative expertise to create unique user experiences.

The collective venture is geared towards providing distinctive features and an unparalleled network experience for OnePlus and Jio True 5G users. To bolster these initiatives, both entities are setting up an advanced 5G Innovation Lab.

Functioning as a dedicated facility, the lab will serve as a central hub for testing and developing cutting-edge technologies, ensuring a futuristic user experience for users of OnePlus and Jio True 5G. The collaborative effort is poised to revolutionize the development and testing of features, leading to quicker implementation and delivery to end-users.

Speaking about the collaboration, OnePlus spokesperson, said, “We embrace the challenge of pushing the boundaries of what is achievable, and our collaboration with Jio underscores that dedication. This partnership represents a daring stride into the future of connectivity, where innovation has no limits. Together, Jio and OnePlus India are poised to reshape the 5G landscape in the country, offering users a preview of the boundless possibilities that await.”

Commenting on the partnership with OnePlus, Jio spokesperson, said, “Jio True 5G stands as the premier 5G network in India. Presently, our comprehensive True 5G network blankets the entire nation, with Jio contributing 85% to the overall 5G deployment in India. This collaboration with OnePlus marks a crucial stride towards unveiling enchanting 5G experiences for our users. In the upcoming months, our users can anticipate superior and enriched gaming, streaming, and an overall enhanced 5G usage experience.”