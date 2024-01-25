Samsung India partners with Blinkit to offer lightning-fast 10-minute delivery of the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S24 Series smartphones. Blinkit co-founder and CEO, Albinder Dhindsa tweeted, “Samsung Galaxy S24 Series is now available on Blinkit! The team and I are excited to bring this convenience to Blinkit customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai & Bengaluru ✌️ You can order now and we’ll deliver it in 10 minutes!”

Blinkit has previously teamed up with Apple reseller Unicorn as well as Xiaomi for a rapid 10-minute delivery of their products. The Samsung-Blinkit partnership guarantees a 10-minute quick delivery of Samsung’s newly unveiled flagship smartphones in select cities which include Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Series includes these three smartphones – Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24.

The partnership enables Samsung to meet the consumer demand for its Galaxy S24 Series smartphones in India. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Series has achieved unparalleled success boasting over 250,000 pre-bookings within just three days since 18th January according to the company, making it the most successful Galaxy S Series to date. Customers who purchase the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series via Blinkit will get an instant cashback of ₹5,000 on an HDFC Bank credit card.

Samsung’s most anticipated flagships of the year – the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones start at a price of ₹79,999 for Samsung Galaxy S24, ₹89,999 for Samsung Galaxy S24+, and ₹1,29,999 for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The key highlights of the Galaxy S24 Series include up to 120 Hz QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O flat display with up to 2600 nits brightness, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy (S24 Ultra), Samsung Exynos 2400 (S24, S24+), up to 1TB storage, Android 14 with OneUI 6.1, IP68 design, 200 MP OIS camera, 50 MP OIS camera, 10 MP telephoto 3x, 50 MP periscope 5x, up to 45W fast charging, wireless charging, and more.

