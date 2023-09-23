Apple iPhone 15 Series, which was launched in India recently, can now be delivered in just 10 minutes, Blinkit co-founder and CEO, Albinder Dhindsa confirmed with a tweet on Friday. The tweet says, “The all-new iPhone 15 is now available on Blinkit! We’ve partnered with @UnicornAPR again to make this a reality for Blinkit customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai & Pune (for now). Super proud of the platform that can put the new iPhone in your hands on launch day in 10 minutes!💛”.

Apple iPhone 15 Series went on its first sale yesterday i.e. 22nd September in India and Zomato-owned Blinkit is making it easier for buyers to purchase the latest iPhone 15 Series within minutes. The new iPhones can now be purchased from Blinkit instant delivery app via Unicorn Stores, a premium Apple reseller with 54 stores all over India. Blinked has partnered with Apple premium reseller Unicorn Stores to offer the service.

The iPhone 15 Series instant delivery service is currently being offered in limited cities only. The service is currently available in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Pune. Moreover, Blinkit users can also avail an instant cashback of up to ₹5,000 on making the payment using HDFC bank cards while users can also opt for EasyEMI options.

Apple iPhone 15 starts at ₹79,900 for 128 GB storage, ₹89,900 for 256 GB storage, and ₹1,09,900 for 512 GB storage while the larger sibling Apple iPhone 15 Plus is priced at ₹89,900 for 128 GB storage, ₹99,900 for 256 GB storage, and ₹1,19,900 for 512 GB storage. The iPhone 15 Series is available on apple.com/in/store, Apple Store app, and online and offline stores.

The features and highlights of the new iPhone 15 Series include a 6.1-inch (iPhone 15), 6.7-inch (iPhone 15 Plus), OLED Super Retina XDR display, Dynamic Island, iOS 17 operating system, 4nm A16 Bionic CPU with up to 512 GB NVMe, 48 MP + 12 MP dual cameras, Type-C charging, wireless charging, and more.

