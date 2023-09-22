ASUS ROG (Republic of Gamers) launches the world’s first 42-inch gaming monitor – the ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ with 138 Hz (overclocked) refresh rate, and 4K resolution priced in India at ₹1,89,999 and is designed for gamers who desire a high-quality gaming experience.

The ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ is a high-end gaming monitor with a 41.5-inch OLED screen (~42-inch) with 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels), an overclocked refresh rate of 138 Hz, and 0.1 ms (GTG) response time. Other display features include 16:9 aspect ratio, 98% DCI-P3 color gamut, 133% sRGB, HDR10, true 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors) and Delta E < 2 for true-to-life colors and the darkest-possible black hues, 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio (HDR), 178° viewing angles, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, ultra-high speed HDMI 2.1 port, and DisplayPort 1.4.

The ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ features a superslim finish and frameless display with an anti-glare Micro-texture coating to reduce reflections. Its unique panel sub-pixel layout provides extremely detailed and clearly defined text. It offers a uniform brightness setting to maintain brightness levels for comfortable viewing.

The monitor also allows gamers to control the aspect ratio for those who prefer playing on smaller monitors. The PG42UQ supports a range of aspect ratios to cast a 24-inch, 27-inch, or 34-inch image that can be shifted vertically to aid the viewing experience. Other features include other features such as Gameplus, Gamevisual, Flicker-Free Technology, and Ultra-Low Blue Light Technology.

The gaming monitor has a custom heatsink to reduce internal temperatures by up to 8%, improving OLED performance and preventing image burn-in while operating silently to avoid disruptions even in long gaming stints. It comes with a 5-way navigation joystick under the screen to easily access the OSD menu, a remote controller, and three stereo speakers (2x 10W and 1x 15W) – two by Harman Kardon 10W front speakers and one 15W woofer for incredible audio fidelity.

The connectivity options include 2x HDMI 2.1, 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, as well as, DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) at the rear side, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (top & bottom each), USB 3.0 (Signal), SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out), a tripod socket on top of the monitor to easily mount a camera, and a headphone jack at the bottom of the display.

ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹1,89,999 (42-inch, 4K OLED, 138Hz)

₹1,89,999 (42-inch, 4K OLED, 138Hz) Availability: 22nd September 2023 i.e. today at authorized ASUS stores and retail partners, Amazon.in across India

22nd September 2023 i.e. today at authorized ASUS stores and retail partners, Amazon.in across India Offers: N/A

