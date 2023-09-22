Transsion Holdings-owned brand, TECNO launched today its first-ever flip smartphone in India and in the global markets. TECNO PHANTOM V Flip 5G was officially unveiled during the Flip In Style TECNO Flagship Product Launch 2023 held in Singapore while the company has already launched its first TECNO PHANTOM V Fold 5G foldable smartphone back in April. The PHANTOM V Flip 5G will be available at an affordable price of ₹49,999

The TECNO PHANTOM V Flip 5G is the newest addition to the brand’s portfolio and features a foldable screen with a virtually crease-free design. The TECNO PHANTOM V Flip 5G highlights its dual display 6.9″ foldable LTPO AMOLED + 1.32″ Circular AMOLED, a COSMIC 3D Curved Leather design, MediaTek Dimensity 8050, 64MP + 13MP rear and 32MP front camera system, 4,000 mAh battery with 44W fast charging, and more.

The PHANTOM V Flip 5G is a flip-style smartphone with dual displays (6.9-inch main + 1.32-inch cover). It has a COSMIC 3D Curved Leather lychee-patterned design with 6.95 mm slim (unfolded), steel hinges, and aluminum frames. The flip phone can withstand 2,00,000+ flips as per the company which is equivalent to opening and closing the phone 100 times daily for more than 5 years.

There are two screens on the flip phone – one is the main 6.9-inch Ultra-Flat Foldable Screen (Virtually Crease-Free) with a Flexible LTPO AMOLED, Full HD+ Resolution (2640 x 1080 pixels, 413 ppi), 10 Hz – 120 Hz self-adapted refresh rate, 360 Hz touch sampling rate, 22:9 aspect ratio, and 1,000 nits peak brightness. The secondary display is a 1.32-inch Circular AMOLED with 360 x 360 pixels (352 ppi) and 800 nits brightness. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button.

The circular, centrally positioned 1.32-inch AMOLED screen has been meticulously designed for easy one-thumb control, with convenient swiping from every angle, the company says. The cover screen lets users create fun displays that work for their own needs, with customizable wallpapers, Tmojis, 3D interactive virtual pets, and more. With just the swipe of a thumb, users can access their camera for easy Swipe Shots, play music, and quickly reply to messages. The screen features customizable Smart Widgets, including the weather forecast, vitality rings, timer, sound recording, agenda, stopwatch, and alarms, so users don’t even need to open their phones to stay up to date.

Moving to the cameras, the flip phone offers a dual camera setup (64 MP + 13 MP) on the rear side while the front side has a 32 MP selfie camera with f/2.5 aperture on the main display. The dual cameras include a 64 MP f/1.7 RGBW primary camera alongwith a 13 MP f/2.2 aperture 120° ultra-wide camera. The flip phone is stable at any angle from 30 – 150° and users can hover the device to shoot group shots, rear camera selfies, low-angle shots, FreeCam Time-lapses, and more.

Specs include a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 8050 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3 GHz (1x Cortex-A78 @3GHz, 3x Cortex-A78 @2.6GHz, and 4x Cortex-A55 @2GHz) with ARM Mali-G77 MC9 (9-core, 1,000 MHz) GPU. It comes in a single 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage variant and is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery with a 45W Super Charge fast charging that charges the phone up to 50% in 15 minutes and 100% in 45 minutes. The flip phone runs on the HiOS 13.5 interface (Android 13) with Ella AI virtual assistant.

The PHANTOM V Flip 5G is soon to be available with a fragranced protective case. The case incorporates fragrant microcapsules into the leather production process, with scent being slowly released by pressure, friction heating, or natural diffusion. The scent can last for over a year under normal usage conditions. Available in a choice of Rose, Sea Shore, or Cologne, to reflect outfits, occasions, the weather, and moods.

TECNO PHANTOM V Flip 5G Specifications

Display & Design: 6.9-inch Ultra-Flat Foldable Screen (Virtually Crease-Free), Flexible LTPO AMOLED display, Full HD+ Resolution (2640 x 1080 pixels, 413 ppi), 10 Hz – 120 Hz self-adapted refresh rate, 360 Hz touch sampling rate (single and double fingers) 22:9 aspect ratio, 1,000 nits peak brightness | 1.32-inch Circular AMOLED display, 360 x 360 pixels (352 ppi), 800 nits brightness, COSMIC 3D Curved Design, Steel Hinge, Aluminum Frames, 2,00,000+ Flips, 6.95 mm slim (unfolded), 14.95 mm (folded), ~194 grams weight

6.9-inch Ultra-Flat Foldable Screen (Virtually Crease-Free), Flexible LTPO AMOLED display, Full HD+ Resolution (2640 x 1080 pixels, 413 ppi), 10 Hz – 120 Hz self-adapted refresh rate, 360 Hz touch sampling rate (single and double fingers) 22:9 aspect ratio, 1,000 nits peak brightness | 1.32-inch Circular AMOLED display, 360 x 360 pixels (352 ppi), 800 nits brightness, COSMIC 3D Curved Design, Steel Hinge, Aluminum Frames, 2,00,000+ Flips, 6.95 mm slim (unfolded), 14.95 mm (folded), ~194 grams weight 1.32-inch (360 x 360 pixels) AMOLED outer display with 800 nits peak brightness

Software: HiOS 13.5, Android 13 Operating System

HiOS 13.5, Android 13 Operating System CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 8050 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3 GHz (1x Cortex-A78 @3GHz, 3x Cortex-A78, and 4x Cortex-A55)

6nm MediaTek Dimensity 8050 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3 GHz (1x Cortex-A78 @3GHz, 3x Cortex-A78, and 4x Cortex-A55) GPU: ARM Mali-G77 MC9 Graphics (9-core, 1,000 MHz)

Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +8 GB Extended RAM

8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +8 GB Extended RAM Storage: 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD support

256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD support Main Camera: Dual Cameras (64 MP f/1.7 RGBW primary + 13 MP, f/2.2 aperture, 120° ultra-wide), up to 4K@30fps, 1080p@60fps video recording, LED flash



Dual Cameras (64 MP f/1.7 RGBW primary + 13 MP, f/2.2 aperture, 120° ultra-wide), up to 4K@30fps, 1080p@60fps video recording, LED flash Selfie Camera: 32 MP f/2.5, up to 2K@30fps, 1080p@60fps video recording

32 MP f/2.5, up to 2K@30fps, 1080p@60fps video recording Others: Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Stereo Speakers

Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Stereo Speakers Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, NFC

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, NFC Cellular: 5G network, dual-SIM, VoLTE, Vo-WiFi

5G network, dual-SIM, VoLTE, Vo-WiFi Battery & Charging: 4,000 mAh battery, 45W Super Charge fast charging, 50% in 15 minutes, 100% in 45 minutes

4,000 mAh battery, 45W Super Charge fast charging, 50% in 15 minutes, 100% in 45 minutes Colors: Mystic Dawn, Iconic Black

Mystic Dawn, Iconic Black Dimensions: 171.72 mm x 74.05 mm x 6.95 mm (unfolded), 88.77 mm x 74.05 mm x ~14.9 mm (folded)

171.72 mm x 74.05 mm x 6.95 mm (unfolded), 88.77 mm x 74.05 mm x ~14.9 mm (folded) Weight: 194 grams

The TECNO PHANTOM V Flip 5G with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is priced at ₹49,999 as an early bird offer and will be available from 1st October 2023 on Amazon India.

TECNO PHANTOM V Flip 5G Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹49,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage) – Early bird price for a limited period of time

₹49,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage) – Early bird price for a limited period of time Availability: 1st October 2023 on Amazon India

1st October 2023 on Amazon India Offers: TBD

Know More About TECNO PHANTOM V Flip 5G on tecno-mobile.in

Get TECNO PHANTOM V Flip 5G on Amazon India