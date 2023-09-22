vivo India has today launched its newest T2 5G Series smartphone in the country, the vivo T2 Pro 5G which is the newest mid-range smartphone from the brand under the ₹25K budget and is also the Pro variant of the vivo T2 5G which we reviewed a few months back. About the highlights and features of the smartphone, there’s a stunning 7.36 mm slim and lightweight design, 120 Hz curved AMOLED display, 64 MP GW3 OIS camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, and 66W FlashCharge fast charging. Here’s what we have to say about the smartphone in our vivo T2 Pro 5G review.

vivo T2 Pro 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2800 x 1260 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits brightness, 2,160 Hz ultra-high frequency PWM dimming, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10+, glass back, 7.36 mm slim, 175 grams (New Moon Black) or 176 grams (Dune Gold)

Operating System: FunTouch OS 13 interface, Android 13 operating system

FunTouch OS 13 interface, Android 13 operating system CPU: 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.8 GHz (2x Cortex-A715 + 6x Cortex-A510)

4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.8 GHz (2x Cortex-A715 + 6x Cortex-A510) GPU: ARM Mali-G610 MP4

ARM Mali-G610 MP4 Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +8 GB Extended RAM 3.0 feature

8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +8 GB Extended RAM 3.0 feature Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support Main Camera: Triple cameras (64 MP f/1.79 GW3 OIS primary + 2 MP f/2.4 bokeh), Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor (main), up to 4K@30fps video recording, Rear Aura Light (Ring Light LED flash)

Triple cameras (64 MP f/1.79 GW3 OIS primary + 2 MP f/2.4 bokeh), Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor (main), up to 4K@30fps video recording, Rear Aura Light (Ring Light LED flash) Selfie Camera: 16 MP f/2.45, 1080p@30fps video recording

16 MP f/2.45, 1080p@30fps video recording Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Others: In-display fingerprint scanner (optical), Face Unlock, Stereo Speakers

In-display fingerprint scanner (optical), Face Unlock, Stereo Speakers Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 4,600 mAh battery, 66W FlashCharge fast charging

4,600 mAh battery, 66W FlashCharge fast charging Colors: New Moon Black, Dune Gold

New Moon Black, Dune Gold Price: ₹23,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage), ₹24,999 (8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage)

₹23,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage), ₹24,999 (8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage) Availability: 29th September 2023 at 7 PM on vivo.com/in and Flipkart

29th September 2023 at 7 PM on vivo.com/in and Flipkart Offers: ₹2,000 instant discount with ICICI and Axis bank credit cards, ₹1,000 additional bonus on exchange, No-cost EMI

Design, Display, & Build Quality

In terms of design, the vivo T2 Pro 5G is incredibly slim (7.36 mm), light in weight (175 grams), offers curved edges, and feels highly premium due to its glass back. The vivo T2 Pro 5G is also slimmer than most smartphones in this segment, even just by looking at it. The vivo T2 Pro 5G is available in two color variants – New Moon Black and Dune Gold which you can see in the images below.

The rear side has a Fluorite AG glass which is glossy, it’s smooth to the touch, has a transparent texture, and is scratch-resistant, however, it’s slippery. There’s a dual dual-camera setup with a Rear Aura Light (Ring Light LED flash). You can see its impressive 3D curve display and ergonomics which gives you a solid grip.

The vivo T2 Pro 5G flaunts its 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), a 120 Hz refresh rate, and supports HDR10+. The display delivers a great brightness, and crispiness, and has overall great quality for this segment.

Moving to the bottom of the phone, you get a USB Type-C port, a microphone, a loudspeaker (mono), and a dual 5G SIM tray. No 3.5mm audio jack for earphones/headphones is available due to its slim form factor, you have to use a Type-C to 3.5 mm converter.

The top side has a Professional Portrait label and another microphone. You get a power key and volume control on the right while the fingerprint scanner is under the screen. The 5G SIM tray has no microSD card support, it offers dual SIM connectivity and support for VoLTE.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The vivo T2 Pro 5G runs on the Android 13 operating system with vivo’s FunTouch OS 13 interface on top and comes with an Android security patch dated 1st August 2023. The vivo T2 Pro 5G could receive at least 2 generations of Android OS upgrades and 3 years of Android security as per the vivo’s update track record.

The FunTouch OS 13 is currently the latest version of the vivo’s homegrown OS, we have seen it running on recent vivo smartphones (vivo V29e, vivo V27) as well as smartphones launched this year. About the UI performance, the interface feels smooth and light in weight, thanks to its 120 Hz refresh rate screen, fast processor, and well-optimized software.

The FunTouch OS 13 is much more improved compared to its predecessors and packs a bunch of customizations, personalizations, features, and perks. You can tweak the lockscreen, UI color, a series of dynamic effects, and always-on display, as well as use the gestures, ultra game mode, and several other stuff built-in. Aside from these, you get a host of camera features as well, gaming features in the Ultra Game mode, and Privacy and Security features.

Some pre-installed apps are found on the phone and they can be removed if not required. Apps that you get on the phone are Amazon, Facebook, Spotify, Moj, Josh, PhonePe, Flipkart, Netflix, ShareChat, SnapChat, TrueCaller, and some more. You might also encounter some app recommendations to install when tapping on the Hot Apps and Hot Games on the homescreen, as well as while installing from the Google Play Store.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The vivo T2 Pro 5G is powered by 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC while its sibling, the vivo V27 is the first smartphone to sport a Dimensity 7200 which means you will likely get an identical performance. You get an ARM Mali-G610 MC4 GPU for gaming and graphics-intensive tasks. The SoC is also paired with 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM and comes in either 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage with support for Extended RAM 3.0 feature with up to +8 GB additional RAM which makes a total of 16 GB RAM (physical + virtual).

The MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC is a fast mid-range SoC manufactured in a 4nm TSMC process and equips octa-core CPUs clocked up to 2.8 GHz. The CPU setup consists of 2 + 6 Cortex-A715 + Cortex-A510 cores configuration, two Cortex-A715 are performance cores clocked at 2.8 GHz, and six Cortex-A510 are power-efficient cores clocked at 2.0 GHz.

There’s no doubt that the vivo T2 Pro 5G is a performer when it comes to CPU performance. The SoC is significantly faster than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and comes below MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (vivo V27 Pro) in terms of performance. The performance is quite impressive for this price, especially gaming, it packs a Mali-G610 MC4 which takes on gaming, so you can expect games to run on high settings without any lags.

The CPU also cuts battery consumption and saves more power due to its 4nm process. There’s a 3,000 sqmm Vapour Chamber Cooling for heat dissipation and we haven’t encountered any heating issues with the smartphone.

Cameras

Moving to its cameras, the rear side has a dual setup with 64 MP as the primary camera with Samsung ISOCELL GW3 image sensor, f/1.79 aperture, and aided by OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) while the second camera is a 2 MP f/2.4 bokeh/depth camera. The front side has a 16 MP selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture for selfie and video calling needs. No wide-angle or macro camera is available.

The camera app offers a bunch of modes and features that you can use – 64 MP, Dual View, Live Photo, Night, Super Night, HDR, Natural Colors, Pano, Documents, Slo-mo, Time-lapse, Pro, Sports, and more. We got to see more camera features in the vivo V Series (vivo V27, vivo V29e). However, the camera quality is exceptionally good in the segment, we got some amazing shots and portraits. Selfies turn out to be good as well.

The images captured are bright and crisp in the daylight and are also pretty much well in the low light. It records 4K videos at 30 fps and 1080 videos at 60 fps which is great. The overall camera package is surprisingly good given the price. We tried to capture some shots to see how the cameras perform. Take a look at the camera samples from the vivo T2 Pro 5G.

vivo T2 Pro 5G Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

vivo T2 Pro 5G equips a 4,600 mAh battery which seems to be a little smaller in capacity compared to smartphones with a typical 5,000 mAh, and this is due to its slimmer design. With a slightly smaller battery, the vivo T2 Pro 5G has achieved an incredibly slim design (7.34 mm) and is lightweight (175 grams).

As for its 4,600 mAh battery, you can expect a battery life of up to 1.5 to 2 days depending on your usage. vivo said it has extended the battery lifespan through innovative materials and algorithm optimization achieving up to twice the industry standard with 1600 charging cycles ensuring safety and reliability.

The smartphone supports a fast 66W Flash Charge which is capable of charging the battery up to 50% in about 19 minutes. The 66W charger is rated 11V and 6A and could take anywhere around 45 minutes to fully charge the battery.

Verdict – vivo T2 Pro 5G Review

The vivo T2 Pro 5G is incredibly slim (7.36 mm), light in weight (175 grams), and offers a glass back with curved edges, making it a premium smartphone in terms of design. It has a gorgeous 120 Hz AMOLED display with high brightness, has a great camera package, and delivers a top-notch performance in the segment (Dimensity 7200). Moreover, in addition to these features, the 66W fast charging and FunTouchOS 13 perks altogether make the smartphone an all-rounder. Sadly, it doesn’t have stereo speakers which would be a good addition to the multimedia experience. The vivo T2 Pro 5G is slim, powerful, and offers a reliable camera package, the vivo T2 Pro is highly recommended for those with a budget between 20K and ₹25K.

vivo T2 Pro 5G Price In India – Where To Buy

The vivo T2 Pro 5G is priced at ₹23,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹24,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant and comes in New Moon Black and Dune Gold colors. The smartphone will be available from 29th September 2023 at 7 PM on vivo.com/in and Flipkart. The launch offers include a flat ₹2,000 instant discount with ICICI and Axis bank credit cards, no-cost EMI, and ₹1,000 additional bonus on exchange.

