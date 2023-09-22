vivo India launched its latest T2 5G Series smartphone in India, the vivo T2 Pro 5G is the newest smartphone from the company and is also the Pro variant of its sibling vivo T2 5G. Major highlights and features include a 7.36 mm ultra-slim design, a 120 Hz curved AMOLED display, a 64 MP GW3 OIS camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, 66W FlashCharge fast charging, and more.

The vivo T2 Pro 5G flaunts its 7.36 mm slim design with 175 grams in weight, Fluorite AG glass on the back, and a 3D curved screen which is a 6.78-inch 120 Hz AMOLED with a Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and supports HDR10+. The vivo T2 Pro 5G is available in two color variants – New Moon Black and Dune Gold which you can see in the images below.

The rear side has a dual-camera setup with a Rear Aura Light (Ring Light LED flash). The main camera includes a 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL GW3 with f/1.79 aperture aided by OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). The 2 MP f/2.4 is the secondary camera for bokeh/depth. The front side has a 16 MP selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture.

The vivo T2 Pro 5G is powered by 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.8 GHz with ARM Mali-G610 MC4 GPU, 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and comes with 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage. It has support for the Extended RAM 3.0 feature with up to +8 GB. It sports a 4,600 mAh battery with 66W Flash Charge that charges the battery up to 50% in about 22 minutes and 3,000 sqmm Vapour Chamber Cooling. It runs on the FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13 operating system.

vivo T2 Pro 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2800 x 1260 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits brightness, 2,160 Hz ultra-high frequency PWM dimming, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10+, glass back, 7.36 mm slim, 175 grams (New Moon Black) or 176 grams (Dune Gold)

6.78-inch AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2800 x 1260 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits brightness, 2,160 Hz ultra-high frequency PWM dimming, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10+, glass back, 7.36 mm slim, 175 grams (New Moon Black) or 176 grams (Dune Gold) Operating System: FunTouch OS 13 interface, Android 13 operating system

FunTouch OS 13 interface, Android 13 operating system CPU: 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.8 GHz (2x Cortex-A715 + 6x Cortex-A510)

4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.8 GHz (2x Cortex-A715 + 6x Cortex-A510) GPU: ARM Mali-G610 MP4

ARM Mali-G610 MP4 Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +8 GB Extended RAM 3.0 feature

8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +8 GB Extended RAM 3.0 feature Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support Main Camera: Triple cameras (64 MP f/1.79 GW3 OIS primary + 2 MP f/2.4 bokeh), Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor (main), up to 4K@30fps video recording, Rear Aura Light (Ring Light LED flash)

Triple cameras (64 MP f/1.79 GW3 OIS primary + 2 MP f/2.4 bokeh), Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor (main), up to 4K@30fps video recording, Rear Aura Light (Ring Light LED flash) Selfie Camera: 16 MP f/2.45, 1080p@30fps video recording

16 MP f/2.45, 1080p@30fps video recording Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Others: In-display fingerprint scanner (optical), Face Unlock, Stereo Speakers

In-display fingerprint scanner (optical), Face Unlock, Stereo Speakers Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 4,600 mAh battery, 66W FlashCharge fast charging

4,600 mAh battery, 66W FlashCharge fast charging Colors: New Moon Black, Dune Gold

The price for the vivo T2 5G starts at ₹23,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹24,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 29th September 2023 at 7 PM on vivo.com/in and Flipkart. The launch offers include a flat ₹2,000 instant discount with ICICI and Axis bank credit cards, no-cost EMI, and ₹1,000 additional bonus on exchange.

vivo T2 Pro 5G Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹23,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage), ₹24,999 (8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage)

₹23,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage), ₹24,999 (8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage) Availability: 29th September 2023 at 7 PM on vivo.com/in and Flipkart

29th September 2023 at 7 PM on vivo.com/in and Flipkart Offers: ₹2,000 instant discount with ICICI and Axis bank credit cards, ₹1,000 additional bonus on exchange, No-cost EMI

