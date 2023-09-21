motorola India has today launched its newest moto Edge series smartphone in the midrange segment. The motorola edge 40 neo is the world’s lightest 5G smartphone with an IP68 rating and is also the first smartphone to be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The motorola edge 40 neo features the segment’s first 144 Hz pOLED 10-bit curved display, a Vegan Leather/PMMA glass-finish design with PANTONE curated colors, 68W TurboPower fast charging, and supports 15 5G bands.

The motorola edge 40 neo flaunts its premium Vegan Leather and PMMA acrylic glass design with IP68 underwater protection (can withstand submersion in up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes). It sports a 6.55-inch curved pOLED Endless Edge display with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 144 Hz refresh rate, 360 Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,300 nits peak brightness.

The motorola edge 40 neo is 7.89 mm (PMMA/Acrylic) or 7.89 mm (Silicone/Vegan Leather) slim and weights about 170 grams (PMMA/Acrylic) or 172 grams (Silicone/Vegan Leather) depending on the variant. The motorola edge 40 neo comes in three PANTONE curated colors – Soothing Sea (Vegan Leather), Caneel Bay (Vegan Leather), and Beauty Black (PMMA) color variants.

On the camera’s front, the motorola edge 40 neo comes with a dual setup of a 50 MP f/1.88 main camera with optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Quad Pixel Technology, and a 13 MP f/2.2 120° ultra-wide angle + macro vision + depth camera while the front side has a 32 MP f/2.4 as the selfie camera with Quad Pixel Technology.

motorola edge 40 neo is the first smartphone to use MediaTek Dimensity 7030 with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The Dimensity 7030 consists of octa cores manufactured in 6nm and are clocked up to 2.5 GHz (2x Cortex-A78 + 6x Cortex-A55). It is further paired with ARM Mali-G610 MP3 GPU, up to 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. It comes in two RAM and storage variants i.e. 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage as the base variant and 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage as the top variant.

Moreover, it comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that lasts up to 36 hours and comes with support for 68W TurboPower fast charging that charges up to 50% in just 15 minutes. The motorola edge 40 neo runs on Android 13 with a near-stock interface and comes with Moto Additions (Moto Gestures, ThinkShield for Mobile, Moto Secure, and more). The company claims to offer 2 years of Android OS upgrades along with 3 years of Android security updates.

Features and connectivity of the smartphone include an on-screen fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers with Dolby support and Moto Spatial Sound, USB Type-C port, 5G connectivity with 15 bands support, support for VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz + 6 GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, and GPS (GPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo).

Commenting on the launch, Prashant Mani, Executive Director – Motorola Asia Pacific, said, “We are excited to launch the Motorola Edge 40 Neo in India, which showcases our dedication to cutting-edge technology and innovation. This impressive device sets new standards with its segment-first features across design, display, battery life, and performance. The edge 40 Neo is the World’s Lightest 5G smartphone with IP68 Underwater Protection, comes with a 144Hz curved display with a billion colors, the World’s 1st MediaTek Dimensity 7030 processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, plus an ultra-premium design that makes it a head turner in its truest sense. Additionally, it comes in a range of Pantone™ colors that embody Motorola’s signature style. We are certain that this smartphone will set new benchmarks and encourage users to explore new levels of creativity, connectivity, and convenience.”

motorola edge 40 neo Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.55-inch curved pOLED Endless Edge display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors) Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 144 Hz refresh rate, 360 Hz touch sampling rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness, IP68 dust and water resistant, PMMA acrylic glass design, 7.89 mm (PMMA/Acrylic), 7.89 mm (Silicone/Vegan Leather), 170 grams (PMMA/Acrylic), 172 grams (Silicone/Vegan Leather)

6.55-inch curved pOLED Endless Edge display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors) Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 144 Hz refresh rate, 360 Hz touch sampling rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness, IP68 dust and water resistant, PMMA acrylic glass design, 7.89 mm (PMMA/Acrylic), 7.89 mm (Silicone/Vegan Leather), 170 grams (PMMA/Acrylic), 172 grams (Silicone/Vegan Leather) Software: Android 13 operating system

Android 13 operating system CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7030 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.5 GHz (2x Cortex-A78 & 6x Cortex-A55)

6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7030 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.5 GHz (2x Cortex-A78 & 6x Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali-G610 MP3 Graphics

Mali-G610 MP3 Graphics Memory: 8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM

8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage Main Camera: Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.88 OIS primary + 13 MP f/2.2 120° ultra-wide angle + macro vision + depth), Quad Pixel Technology, Ultra Night Vision, LED flash

Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.88 OIS primary + 13 MP f/2.2 120° ultra-wide angle + macro vision + depth), Quad Pixel Technology, Ultra Night Vision, LED flash Selfie Camera: 32 MP f/2.4, Quad Pixel Technology

32 MP f/2.4, Quad Pixel Technology Connectivity & Others: On-screen fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, USB Type-C, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Moto Spatial Sound, Wi-Fi 6E

On-screen fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, USB Type-C, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Moto Spatial Sound, Wi-Fi 6E Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support, 15 5G bands support

5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support, 15 5G bands support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery (up to 36 hours), 68W TurboPower fast charging, 50% in 15 minutes

5,000 mAh battery (up to 36 hours), 68W TurboPower fast charging, 50% in 15 minutes Colors: Soothing Sea (Vegan Leather), Caneel Bay (Vegan Leather), Beauty Black (PMMA) – PANTONE Curated Colors

The price for the motorola edge 40 neo starts at at an introductory price of ₹20,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and ₹22,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant for a limited period of time whereas the regular price is ₹23,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, and ₹25,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 28th September 2023 at 7 PM on motorola.in, Flipkart, and leading retail stores. The launch offers include ₹1,000 instant discount on select banks, ₹1,000 off additional bump-up on exchange, and 6 months of no-cost EMI starting at ₹3,500 per month.

