Meta has introduced new WhatsApp features to improve the user chat experience with businesses. Mark Zuckerberg, the Founder and CEO of Meta has announced new WhatsApp features including Flows for in-app shopping and Meta Verified for Business at a global Conversations event held in Mumbai.

The Flows is a new WhatsApp feature designed to let users shop without leaving the chat window. With Flows, businesses can offer a variety of services directly within the chat. For instance, users can quickly choose a train seat, order a meal, or book an appointment – all without leaving the chat. Businesses will be able to provide rich menus and customizable forms that support different needs.

Meta is also simplifying the payment process within chats. In India, users can now add items to the cart and make payments using various methods, including UPI apps, debit/credit cards, and more. WhatsApp has partnered with Razorpay and PayU to offer in-app shopping in India to make hassle-free payments.

Meta has introduced Meta Verified, a verification badge to ensure users are interacting with legitimate businesses. Verified businesses will receive a special badge, enhanced account support, and protection against impersonation. They will also gain access to premium features, such as creating a custom WhatsApp page that is easily discoverable via a web search, and multi-device support for employees.

The Flows feature will be available to businesses around the world using the WhatsApp Business Platform in the coming weeks. The testing phase for Meta Verified will begin soon with small businesses using the WhatsApp Business app.

