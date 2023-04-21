A few days ago, vivo launched its second generation T2 Series smartphone in India, the vivo T2 5G alongside its toned-down variant vivo T2x 5G. The vivo T2 5G is the newest smartphone from the company and is the successor to the last year’s vivo T1 5G. Features and highlights of the vivo T2 5G include an ultra-slim 7.8 mm design, 64 MP OIS camera, 90 Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 695 CPU, 44W FlashCharge fast charging, and support for 5G. Here’s more about the smartphone in our full vivo T2 5G review.

vivo T2 5G Specifications

Display & Design: 6.38-inch Turbo AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate. 360 Hz touch sampling rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness, 6,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 7.8 mm slim, 172 grams weight

6.38-inch Turbo AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate. 360 Hz touch sampling rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness, 6,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 7.8 mm slim, 172 grams weight Software: FunTouch OS 13 interface, Android 13 operating system

FunTouch OS 13 interface, Android 13 operating system CPU: 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz

6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz GPU: Adreno 619 Graphics

Adreno 619 Graphics Memory: 6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +8 GB Turbo extended RAM 3.0 feature

6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +8 GB Turbo extended RAM 3.0 feature Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support (hybrid slot)

128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support (hybrid slot) Main Camera: Dual cameras (64 MP f/1.79 OIS + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), [email protected] video recording

Dual cameras (64 MP f/1.79 OIS + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), [email protected] video recording Selfie Camera: 16 MP f/2.0

16 MP f/2.0 Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS Others: In-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, loudspeakers (mono)

In-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, loudspeakers (mono) Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 4,500 mAh battery, 44W FlashCharge fast charging, 50% in 25 minutes

4,500 mAh battery, 44W FlashCharge fast charging, 50% in 25 minutes Colors: Velocity Wave, Nitro Blaze

Velocity Wave, Nitro Blaze Price: ₹18,999 (6 GB RAM & 128 GB storage), ₹20,999 (8 GB RAM & 128 GB storage)

₹18,999 (6 GB RAM & 128 GB storage), ₹20,999 (8 GB RAM & 128 GB storage) Availability: 18th April 2023 on Flipkart, and shop.vivo.com

18th April 2023 on Flipkart, and shop.vivo.com Offers: ₹1,500 off instant bank discount, 3 months no-cost EMI

Design, Display, & Build Quality

Speaking about the vivo T2 5G’s design, there’s a huge upgrade, the design has been revamped from its predecessor vivo T1 5G. It’s now 7.8 mm slim and 172 grams lightweight which means the design has been significantly improved from the last generation (8.25 mm & 187 grams on vivo T1 5G). The vivo T2 5G feels compact, light weight, gives you a good grip, and is easy to carry.

On the backside, the vivo T2 5G has an impressive back design, the back changes its color and shows attractive patterns and rainbow-like colors when exposed to light, although it’s not like the fancy color-changing design that we saw on the vivo V27 and vivo Y100. The vivo T2 5G comes in two color variants – Velocity Wave and Nitro Blaze, this is the Nitro Blaze as you can see in the photos.

The vivo T2 5G flaunts a 6.38-inch Turbo AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and offers a 90 Hz refresh rate. Other display features are a 360 Hz touch-sampling rate, and a 1,300 nits peak brightness. The display quality is impressive since it has an AMOLED display with high brightness and a smooth 90 Hz refresh rate, vivo T2 5G offers one of the best displays in this segment.

The smartphone offers an in-display fingerprint scanner while many smartphones in this range and its rivals are using the side-mounted, although it’s a matter of preference, but I usually prefer an optical in-display sensor. You also get a notched selfie camera on the front, and dual cameras at the back with two big camera modules.

Moving to the bottom of the phone, you get a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack for earphones/headphones, a microphone, and a loudspeaker (mono). The top side has another microphone, and a hybrid SIM tray supporting two 5G SIM cards and a microSD card on a SIM2 slot. A stereo speaker would be a good addition to the phone since it adds to the multimedia experience.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The vivo T2 5G runs on the Android 13 out-of-the-box with vivo’s homegrown FunTouch OS 13 interface on top. The Android security patch is dated 1st February 2023 on the phone. You can expect 2 years of Android OS upgrades and 3 years of Android security updates for vivo T2 5G, although vivo India hasn’t said anything about the updates during the launch, but it most likely should get those by its track record.

The FunTouch OS 13 is currently the latest version and is seamlessly designed and optimized for Android 13. Compared to the past versions, the FunTouch OS 13 is improved and packs a bunch of customizations and loads of features you can use.

About the UI, performance, the UI feels smooth and light in weight due to the 90 Hz refresh rate, fast processor, and optimized software. There are a bunch of features and additions in the FunTouch OS 13, you can tweak the lockscreen, UI color, a series of dynamic effects, and always-on display, as well as use the gestures, ultra game mode, and several other stuff built-in.

Some pre-installed apps are found on the phone and they can be removed if not required. Apps that you get on the phone are Amazon, Facebook, Spotify, Moj, Josh, PhonePe, Flipkart, Netflix, ShareChat, SnapChat, TrueCaller, and some more.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

Like its predecessor, the vivo T2 5G also equips the same fast midrange octa-core CPU – 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz. The SoC is further laced with Adreno 619 GPU for gaming and graphics-intensive tasks and up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

The user gets to choose from either 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM or 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM while the storage on the phone remains the same i.e. 128 GB UFS 2.2. The price for the 6 GB RAM variant is ₹18,999 and the 8 GB RAM variant is ₹20,999.

The storage can be expanded via a microSD card on the SIM2 slot and the phone offers RAM expansion up to 8 GB, the RAM can be expanded up to 8 GB via its Turbo Extended RAM 3.0 feature. We got a 6 GB variant which has +6 GB extended RAM. The RAM is an LPDDR4x type while the storage is a UFS 2.2 type on the phone.

The CPU on the vivo T2 5G scores 4,10,000+ points in the AnTuTu score which means it’s quite faster than many other CPUs in this price segment in the current market. Check out the CPU-Z and Geekbench 6 benchmark results of the phone below. The Geenbench 6 CPU scores 895 points in the single-core benchmark and scores 1,963 points in the multi-core benchmark while GPU scores 1,271 points in OpenCL benchmark tests. You can expect the performance to be highly suitable for daily use and good for gaming. The Adreno 619 GPU can play games smoothly with graphics set to Medium/High.

Cameras

The vivo T2 5G comes with a dual camera setup on the back which may sound mediocre, you can see the two big camera modules on the rear side but trust me, the cameras are worthy, especially the main 64 MP. The rear side has a 64 MP f/1.79 camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support and a 2 MP f/2.4 depth camera. You also get a notched selfie camera of 16 MP f/2.0 on the front.

Due to the limited camera modules, no wide-angle and telephoto cameras are available on the phone, however, the OIS plays a key role in a camera which adds to the camera’s overall performance. Not many smartphones in this range will offer you OIS support and it’s quite a deal.

The main camera allows users to record up to 1080p videos at 60 fps and slow-motion videos of 720p at 120 fps. You get a bunch of camera modes and features that you can use – Live Photo, Dual View, Double Exposure, Time-Lapse, Pro, Pano, Portrait, 64 MP mode, Photo, Night, Documents, Slow Motion (720p at 120 fps), Video (1080p at 60 fps, OIS), Micro Movie, Bokeh Portrait, and more.

For the camera quality, the vivo T2 5G takes very good shorts and portraits, the main 64 MP camera is impressive, it captures bright, crisp, and detailed images in the daylight and decent shots in low light environments. Take a look at these images we captured using the vivo T2 5G in multiple lighting conditions.

vivo T2 5G Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

vivo T2 5G equips a 4,500 mAh battery which is slightly on the lower side, most smartphones nowadays offer at least a 5,000 mAh battery even the predecessor vivo T1 5G came with a 5,000 mAh battery. But with a smaller sized battery, the phone benefits from a compact design, it’s now slimmer at 7.8 mm thin and 172 grams in weight. That said, the battery runtime on the vivo T2 5G is fairly good. It can last more than a day easily, you can expect up to 1.5 days depending on your usage.

Moving to its charging, there’s a stunning 44W Flash Charge fast charging support that quickly charges the phone up to 50% in about 25 minutes. The smartphone has good fast charging capabilities, you can expect the vivo T2 5G to be charged in about an hour from 0% to 100%.

Verdict – vivo T2 5G Review

The vivo T2 5G is currently one of the best midrange smartphones that you can get in this price segment. There are multiple factors to consider about the vivo T2 5G, great performance, impressive 64 MP OIS camera, stunning 90 Hz AMOLED display, 44W fast charging, 5G support, and a bunch of FunTouchOS 13 perks and features. The vivo T2 5G is also a decent upgrade from its predecessor (vivo T1 5G) and it’s overall a good value for money. For those carrying a budget of ₹20,000, the vivo T2 5G is highly recommended.

