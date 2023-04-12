Transsion Holdings-owned brand, TECNO on Tuesday launched its first foldable smartphone in India, the PHANTOM V Fold 5G which is the company’s latest and top-of-the-line flagship smartphone featuring a foldable screen with a virtually crease-free design. The TECNO PHANTOM V Fold 5G is available at an early bird price of ₹77,777 starting from 12th April 2023 i.e. today.

Features and highlights of the PHANTOM V Fold 5G include a foldable screen design, Flexible AMOLED displays, 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G SoC which was first seen on the TECNO PHANTOM X2 Series, 50 MP triple camera setup, 45W Super Charge fast charging and comes in a massive 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage option.

There are two screens on the phone – one is the main 7.85-inch Ultra-Flat Foldable Screen (Virtually Crease-Free) with a Flexible LTPO AMOLED panel and 2K+ Resolution (2000 x 2296 pixels). The primary display has a 10.7-bit color depth, 10 Hz – 120 Hz self-adapted refresh rate, 8:7 aspect ratio, 90% screen-to-body ratio, P3 Color Gamut, and a peak brightness of 1,100 nits. The primary display is virtually crease-free with a 0.11mm screen crease and sustains 2,00,000+ folds.

The secondary display is a 6.42-inch Flexible LTPO AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2550 pixels), and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The secondary display has a 21:9 aspect ratio, and a 90.1% screen-to-body ratio, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The foldable smartphone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button.

The PHANTOM V Fold 5G has a 6.9mm slim design (unfolded) and about 14.2 – 14.5 mm (folded) and weighs around 299 grams. The PHANTOM V Fold 5G has TÜV SÜD 36-Month Fluency Rating A certification and withstands 2,00,000+ folds which are equivalent to opening and closing the phone 100 times daily for more than 5 years. TECNO has said it will manufacture the PHANTOM V Fold 5G foldable smartphone in India in line with the government’s Make in India initiative.

The PHANTOM V Fold 5G is equipped with a self-developed, aerospace-grade drop-shaped hinge that creates an ultra-flat main inner screen surface. The hinge has an innovative reverse snap structure that is said to significantly improve the phone’s structural stability, while its aerospace-grade construction materials create strength with a lightweight design.

Moving to the cameras, the foldable phone offers a triple camera setup (50 MP + 50 MP + 13 MP) on the rear side. The front side has two selfie cameras (32 MP + 16 MP). The selfie cameras include a 32 MP snapper with f/2.5 aperture on the main display and a 16 MP selfie camera on the cover display.

The triple cameras include a 50 MP primary camera with f/1.85 aperture and 1/1.3-inch sensor size, a second camera of 50 MP as telephoto with 2x optical zoom, and a third camera of 13 MP as 120° ultra-wide with f/2.2 aperture. The camera supports OIS, PDAF, 2x optical zoom, 4K video recording, and LED flash.

On the specifications side, the TECNO PHANTOM V Fold 5G is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.2 GHz (1x 3.2 GHz ARM Cortex-X2, 3x 2.85 GHz Cortex-A710, 4x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A510 CPU) and Mali-G710 MC10 GPU (10-core).

The foldable smartphone comes in 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage variant. The 512 GB storage model with 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM will be announced at the end of the next month i.e. in May 2023. The phone doesn’t support microSD card storage expansion.

The TECNO PHANTOM V Fold 5G comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with a 45W Super Charge fast charging that charges the phone up to 40% in 15 minutes and 100% in 55 minutes. The smartphone supports dual SIM 5G network and runs on HiOS 13 Fold based on the Android 13 operating system out-of-the-box.

TECNO PHANTOM V Fold 5G Specifications

Display & Design: 7.85-inch Ultra-Flat Foldable Screen (Virtually Crease-Free), Flexible LTPO AMOLED display, 2K+ Resolution (2000 x 2296 pixels), 10.7-bit color depth, 10 Hz – 120 Hz self-adapted refresh rate, 8:7 aspect ratio, 90% screen-to-body ratio, 1,100 nits peak brightness, P3 Color Gamut | 6.42-inch Flexible LTPO AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2550 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 21:9 aspect ratio, 90.1% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, 0.11mm screen crease, 2,00,000+ folds, 6.9 mm slim (unfolded), 14.2 – 14.5 mm (folded), 299 grams weight

Software: HiOS 13 Fold, Android 13 Operating System

HiOS 13 Fold, Android 13 Operating System CPU: 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.2 GHz (1x 3.2 GHz ARM Cortex-X2, 3x 2.85 GHz Cortex-A710, 4x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A510)

GPU: Mali-G710 MC10 Graphics (10-core)

Memory: 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM with Extended RAM feature

12 GB LPDDR5x RAM with Extended RAM feature Storage: 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD support (512 GB variant to be available in May 2023)

256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD support (512 GB variant to be available in May 2023) Main Camera: Triple Cameras (50 MP primary, f/1.85 aperture, 1/1.3-inch sensor size + 50 MP telephoto, 2x optical zoom + 13 MP, f/2.2 aperture, 120° ultra-wide), OIS support, PDAF, LED flash



Triple Cameras (50 MP primary, f/1.85 aperture, 1/1.3-inch sensor size + 50 MP telephoto, 2x optical zoom + 13 MP, f/2.2 aperture, 120° ultra-wide), OIS support, PDAF, LED flash Selfie Camera: 32 MP f/2.5 (main selfie camera), 16 MP (cover camera)

32 MP f/2.5 (main selfie camera), 16 MP (cover camera) Others: Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Stereo Speakers

Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Stereo Speakers Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, NFC

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, NFC Cellular: 5G network, dual-SIM, VoLTE, Vo-WiFi

5G network, dual-SIM, VoLTE, Vo-WiFi Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 45W Super Charge fast charging, 40% in 15 minutes, 100% in 55 minutes

5,000 mAh battery, 45W Super Charge fast charging, 40% in 15 minutes, 100% in 55 minutes Colors: Black, White

Black, White Dimensions: 159.4 mm x 140.4 mm x 6.9 mm (unfolded), 159.4 mm x 72 mm x 14.2 – 14.5 mm (folded)

159.4 mm x 140.4 mm x 6.9 mm (unfolded), 159.4 mm x 72 mm x 14.2 – 14.5 mm (folded) Weight: 299 grams

299 grams Warranty: 1 years, +1 year extended warranty and 6 months of free one-time screen replacement with free pick and drop

The TECNO PHANTOM V Fold 5G is priced at ₹88,888 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant and the price for the 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage is yet to be announced, it will be available at the end of the next month i.e. May 2023. The first variant of the foldable smartphone i.e. 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage will be available from 12th April 2023 i.e. today on Amazon India.

Offers include an early bird price of ₹77,777 for the TECNO PHANTOM V Fold 5G (12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model). TECNO is also offering total of 2 years of warranty (+1 year extended warranty), 6 months of free one-time screen replacement with free pick and drop, a fiber protective case, and ₹5,000 cashback with HDB Financial Services. Users who pre-book the device will get a gift worth ₹5,000.

TECNO PHANTOM V Fold 5G Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹88,888 (12 GB + 256 GB), 512 GB storage variant to be available at the end of May 2023

₹88,888 (12 GB + 256 GB), 512 GB storage variant to be available at the end of May 2023 Availability: 12th April 2023 on Amazon India, 22nd April 2023 in offline stores. Pre-booking available.

12th April 2023 on Amazon India, 22nd April 2023 in offline stores. Pre-booking available. Offers: Get TECNO PHANTOM V Fold 5G at ₹77,777 as an early bird offer (limited stock). A ₹5,000 cashback with HDB Financial Services. Users who pre-book the device will get a gift worth ₹5,000.

