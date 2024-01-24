ASUS India has unveiled its latest ZenBook Classic series notebooks in India – the ZenBook 14 OLED (UX3405) models setting a new standard for premium laptops. Starting at ₹96,990, the ASUS ZenBook 14 OLED (UX3405) features up to 14-inch 3K 120 Hz OLED touch display, 14.9 mm slim metallic design, an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with as much as 32 GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, Intel Arc Graphics, 65W fast charging, and more.

The new ZenBook 14 OLED (UX3405) flaunts an exquisite all-metal 14.9 mm slim design weighing about 1.2 kg and sports up to a 14-inch NanoEdge OLED touchscreen display with a 3K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, up to 600 nits brightness, 87% screen-to-body ratio, and 16:10 aspect ratio.

The notebook is powered by the Intel Evo Edition, equipped with either Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (4.5 GHz, 14-core, 18 threads) or Core Ultra 7 155H (4.8 GHz, 16-core, 22 threads) depending on the model, and is paired with Intel Arc Graphics. The notebook is aided by Intel AI Boost NPU processing equipped with a Dual Neutral Compute Engine, a dedicated low-power AI Engine, and Broad SW support. Furthermore, it comes with up to 32 GB LPDDR5x RAM (7,467 MHz) + 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, a 75 Wh battery that lasts up to 15 hours, and is supported by 65W USB-C Easy Charge fast charging.

Additional features include a Harman Kardon-certified Dolby Atmos sound system with 2 built-in speakers, a built-in array microphone with Cortana and Alexa voice recognition support, face login via ASUS AiSense Full HD 3DNR IR camera with a physical shutter, ambient light, and color sensor, Windows 11 Home, ASUS ErgoSense keyboard, and ASUS NumberPad 2.0. Connectivity options include 2x Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS), a 3.5 mm combo audio jack, dual-band Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3.

ASUS prioritizes environmental responsibility by incorporating up to 50% post-consumer-recycled (PCR) materials in the ZenBook 14 OLED. The laptop also features eco-conscious packaging and surpasses the ENERGY STAR power-efficiency standard by 50%. Rigorous US military-grade testing ensures exceptional durability.

Commenting on the launch, Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “As we continue to redefine innovation, the Zenbook 14 OLED marks a significant stride in ultraportable laptops, effortlessly blending power, elegance, and sustainability. Featuring the high-performance AI-driven Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel Arc graphics, it provides an immersive user experience for work, gaming, and creativity, with a focus on extended battery life. ASUS is committed to promoting sustainable practices, striving for a 20% global recycling rate for our products by 2025, supported by our valued customers.”

ASUS ZenBook 14 OLED (UX3405) Specifications & Features

The ASUS ZenBook 14 OLED (UX3405) specifications and features are as follows:

The price for the ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405 Series starts at ₹96,990 and will be available from 31st January 2024 on ASUS India e-store as well as e-commerce platforms including Amazon.in and Flipkart. The pricing and availability for the different ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405 models are as follows:

ASUS ZenBook 14 OLED (UX3405) Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹96,990 onwards

₹96,990 onwards Availability: 31st January 2024 on ASUS.com/in, Amazon.in, Flipkart

31st January 2024 on ASUS.com/in, Amazon.in, Flipkart Offers: TBD

Know More About ASUS ZenBook 14 OLED (UX3405) on ASUS.com/in