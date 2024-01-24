Alongwith the launch of its highly-anticipated OnePlus 12 flagship smartphone, OnePlus also unveiled its AIRVOOC 50W Wireless Charger in India. The AIRVOOC 50W Wireless Charger is designed to charge OnePlus 12 at impressive charging speed, capable of charging the smartphone up to 50% in just 23 minutes and 100% in 55 minutes.

The OnePlus AIRVOOC 50W Wireless Charger includes a built-in double coil that intelligently senses the wireless charging zone, whether the smartphone is placed horizontally or vertically, offering convenience and flexibility to users. The AIRVOOC 50W Wireless Charger comes in a White color option.

OnePlus has integrated proprietary air cooling technology into the charger, enhancing heat dissipation by 23%. The intelligent sleep mode further enhances user experience by lowering the charging power and fan speed, while muting the smartphone during late-night charging sessions.

The OnePlus AIRVOOC 50W Wireless Charger is equipped with six security measures including protection against overvoltage, overcurrent, over temperature, electrostatic, undervoltage, and foreign objects. The Foreign Object Detection (FOD) feature intelligently identifies metal foreign objects like keys and coins, triggering an alarm and automatically cutting off power to prevent any mishaps.

Beyond AIRVOOC, the wireless charging pad is compatible with products supporting the Qi protocol. The package includes a USB-A to Type-C cable, with the requirement to use the provided OnePlus charger for optimal performance.

The price for the OnePlus AIRVOOC 50W Wireless Charger is ₹5,499 and is available on OnePlus.in and at OnePlus offline stores.

Get OnePlus AIRVOOC 50W Wireless Charger on OnePlus.in