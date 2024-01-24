As part of its latest product lineup, OnePlus has unveiled the OnePlus Adventure Backpack in India designed to complement the rugged spirit of adventure enthusiasts. The backpack combines durability, functionality, and a touch of the classic OnePlus aesthetic. The announcement was made alongside the launch of OnePlus 12 Series smartphones.

OnePlus Adventure Backpack is constructed with durable 900D polyester fabric, providing resistance against wrinkles and potential damage. Its water-repellent coating ensures protection during unexpected rain showers, and the front compartments are equipped with waterproof zippers to safeguard the belongings from moisture.

The backpack also features ridged padding on the back, covered in mesh fabric for heat dissipation, curved straps to distribute weight evenly, and ensures prolonged comfort during travels. The OnePlus Adventure Backpack is available in two color options – Fresh Snow, and Wild Slate colors.

The backpack comes with a 20-litre storage capacity and 13 compartments, including a dedicated laptop compartment for 16-inch laptops. Additional features include a Cloth Pin Strip, elastic bands to manage excess shoulder strap length, and expandable pockets designed to hold water bottles and umbrellas.

The OnePlus Adventure Backpack is priced at ₹4,999, however, with a limited-period discount, the backpack will be available for ₹4,799.

OnePlus Adventure Backpack Specifications & Features

Design Material: Fabric: 100% polyester; lining: 100% polyester

Fabric: 100% polyester; lining: 100% polyester Protection: Water-repellent coating

Water-repellent coating Size: 20 liters storage capacity

20 liters storage capacity Features: 13 separate compartments, up to 16-inch laptop compartment, rear luggage strap, expandable pockets, elastic bands shoulder straps

13 separate compartments, up to 16-inch laptop compartment, rear luggage strap, expandable pockets, elastic bands shoulder straps Color: Fresh Snow, Wild Slate

Fresh Snow, Wild Slate Dimensions: 31 cm x 14 cm x 45 cm

31 cm x 14 cm x 45 cm Weight: 955 grams

OnePlus Adventure Backpack Price In India & Availability

Price: ₹4,999

₹4,999 Availability: OnePlus.in

OnePlus.in Offers: ₹4,799 for a limited period

Get OnePlus Adventure Backpack on OnePlus.in