motorola is all set to launch the moto g24 Power on 30th January at 12 PM in India, the company has confirmed the launch with a tweet and a teaser on Flipkart. The announcement was made after the company introduced its two smartphones – moto g04 and moto g24 to its moto g Series lineup in Europe. The moto g24 Power will be an upgraded variant of the moto g24 with a larger battery, faster charging, and upgraded selfie camera.

The moto g24 Power will feature a sleek premium design, powered by the latest Android 14, 90 Hz display, IP52 design, Dolby stereo speakers, 6,000 mAh battery, 33W fast charging, 16 MP selfie camera, and more. motorola India tweeted, “Want to experience the true power? Get ready for #MotoG24Power ! Launching 30th January @Flipkart, http://motorola.in, and all leading retail stores. #DikheMastChaleZabardast”.

Another tweet teasing the features says, “Issa vibe when fun goes on and on all day long! Brace yourselves for #MotoG24Power which comes with an expansive 6000mAh battery and TurboPower™ 33W charger. Launching 30th January @Flipkart, http://motorola.in, & all leading retail stores. #DikheMastChaleZabardast.”

Want to experience the true power? Get ready for #MotoG24Power ! Launching 30th January @Flipkart , https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW, and all leading retail stores.#DikheMastChaleZabardast pic.twitter.com/OtyHCd8zjm — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) January 24, 2024

Issa vibe when fun goes on and on all day long!

Brace yourselves for #MotoG24Power which comes with an expansive 6000mAh battery and TurboPower™ 33W charger. Launching 30th January @Flipkart , https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW, & all leading retail stores.#DikheMastChaleZabardast pic.twitter.com/PAJvDM1b36 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) January 24, 2024

The moto g24 Power will come in two color variants – Glacier Blue, and Ink Blue and is expected to be priced under ₹10,000. The smartphone will feature a 6.56-inch HD+ 90 Hz display, IP52 dust and splash-resistant design, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, 4G connectivity, a side-mounted fingerprint, and will run on Android 14 out-of-the-box with MyUX.

The moto g24 Power will be equipped with a 16 MP selfie camera, a dual camera setup of a 50 MP main with a 2 MP macro, and will be powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC, a large 6,000 mAh battery with 33W TurboPower fast charging.

The moto g24 Power will be sold on Flipkart, motorola.in, and retail stores offline according to the company. More details on the specs, features, pricing, and availability will be announced during the launch, stay tuned for more once it goes official next week.

Source