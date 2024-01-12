OPPO India has launched its latest Reno Series smartphones in India – OPPO Reno11 and OPPO Reno11 Pro starting at ₹29,999 featuring MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC (Reno11 Pro), MediaTek Dimensity 7050 (Reno11), 120 Hz AMOLED 10-bit display, up to 12 GB RAM, 50 MP Sony LYT600 (Reno11), 50 MP IMX890 (Reno11 Pro), up to 80W fast charging, and more.

The OPPO Reno11 series sports a stunning 6.7-inch FHD+ 120 Hz OLED flexible screen with 10-bit color depth and boasts HDR brightness reaching up to 950 nits. The Reno11 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage while the Reno11 Pro leaps with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 octa-core SoC both with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

The Reno11 Pro stands out with a 3D curved glass featuring a satin finish for a smudge-free experience. The Pearl White color variant boasts a Shimmering Pearl design, incorporating three layers into one glass piece with 3.6 million tiny reflective surfaces. Additionally, the Rock Grey variant comes with an OPPO Glow finish.

Notably, both phones debut with Android 14-based ColorOS 14 in the country promising users 3 Android OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates. About the cameras, the OPPO Reno11 series presents a versatile camera setup featuring a 32 MP 2x telephoto lens, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32 MP front camera. The Reno11 sports a new 50 MP Sony LYT600 sensor, whereas the Reno11 Pro retains the 50MP IMX890 main sensor.

Enhancing the photography experience, the Reno11 Series offers a fully functional Pro mode allowing adjustments to ISO, shutter speed, exposure value, focus, and white balance. The devices also support screen overlays such as a 3 x 3 grid, diagonal guides, and the Golden Spiral to aid in framing perfect shots with aesthetically pleasing compositions.

The Reno11 Pro packs a 4,600 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging that charges the phone fully in just 28 minutes. On the other hand, the Reno11 features a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging that charges the phone fully in 45 minutes according to OPPO India. Both devices incorporate OPPO’s Battery Health Engine (BHE) technology to improve battery life and sustainability, catering to users with fast charging needs and ensuring prolonged usage scenarios.

The OPPO Reno11 comes in Wave Green and Rock Grey colors and is priced at ₹29,999 for the 8 GB + 128 GB model and the 8 GB + 256 GB model costs ₹31,999. The OPPO Reno11 Pro comes in Pearl White and Rock Grey colors and is priced at ₹39,999 for the single 12 GB + 256 GB model. These are available for pre-order on Flipkart, OPPO India online store, and offline stores starting today, January 12th.

