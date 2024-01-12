motorola India has introduced the new Peach Fuzz Edition of the motorola razr 40 Ultra and motorola edge 40 neo smartphones, the color variant is now available in India. This launch follows last month’s unveiling of these devices in the new Pantone Color of the Year 2024, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz.

The company expands its color palette to embrace the soothing tones of Peach Fuzz. The color is chosen as the Pantone Color of the Year by the Pantone Color Institute, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of the program. The brand initially offered in Glacier Blue, Infinite Black, and Viva Magenta for the motorola razr 40 Ultra, and Caneel Bay, Black Beauty, and Soothing Sea for the Motorola edge 40 neo.

motorola emphasizes that the selection of PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz for the razr 40 Ultra and edge 40 neo reflects a commitment to the power of human connection, a sentiment embodied by these devices. Described as a velvety gentle peach hue, the PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz embodies feelings of togetherness, community, and collaboration, aligning seamlessly with Motorola’s mission to make technology more accessible and foster intentional connections.

Notably, the introduction of the Peach Fuzz Edition does not affect the pricing of the smartphones. The motorola razr 40 ultra Peach Fuzz Edition is now available for purchase on Amazon.in and motorola.in at the standard price of ₹69,999. The motorola edge 40 neo Peach Fuzz Edition can be purchased from Flipkart for the price of ₹22,999. Explore the new color variant and experience the blend of aesthetics and technology that motorola brings to the forefront.