Exciting news for WhatsApp users on iOS, as Meta introduces the ‘Sticker Maker’ feature, enhancing the messaging experience on the platform. This new functionality allows users to transform their photos into stickers or customize existing ones to add a personal touch.

The Sticker Maker feature comes equipped with some impressive tools, including an auto-crop function and a suite of editing options such as text, drawing, and the ability to overlay additional stickers. Once you’ve crafted your sticker masterpiece, it is automatically saved in the sticker tray, enabling you to easily resend it whenever you please.

Curious about how to create or edit stickers on WhatsApp? Here’s how

How to create a sticker on WhatsApp:

Step 1: Open your sticker tray by selecting the sticker icon to the right of the text box.

How to edit an existing sticker on WhatsApp:

Step 1: Open your sticker tray by selecting the sticker icon to the right of the text box.

For iOS 17+ users, the Sticker Maker feature is already available on WhatsApp Web and is gradually rolling out on the mobile app over the next few days. Users with older iOS versions can edit existing stickers but won’t have the option to create new ones initially. The WhatsApp Sticker Maker feature is expected to make its way to Android devices soon, promising an enhanced and personalized sticker experience for all WhatsApp users.