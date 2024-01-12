Ready to add a personal touch to your WhatsApp chats? With the newly rolled-out Sticker Maker feature, you can now create custom stickers that speak volumes. Meta has introduced the ‘Sticker Maker’ feature for WhatsApp enhancing the messaging experience on the platform. This new functionality allows users to transform their photos into stickers or customize existing ones to add a personal touch.

Follow this step-by-step tutorial to discover how to make your unique stickers and elevate your messaging game. The Sticker Maker feature comes equipped with some impressive tools, including an auto-crop function and a suite of editing options such as text, drawing, and the ability to overlay additional stickers. Once you’ve created your sticker masterpiece, it is automatically saved in the sticker tray, enabling you to easily resend it whenever you please.

How to create or edit a sticker on WhatsApp [iOS Guide]

Curious about how to create or edit stickers on WhatsApp? Here’s how:

How to create a sticker on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open your sticker tray by selecting the sticker icon to the right of the text box.

Open your sticker tray by selecting the sticker icon to the right of the text box. Step 2: Choose ‘Create sticker’ and select an image from your gallery.

Choose ‘Create sticker’ and select an image from your gallery. Step 3: Customize your sticker by selecting a cutout, and adding text, other stickers, or even drawing on it.

Customize your sticker by selecting a cutout, and adding text, other stickers, or even drawing on it. Step 4: Send your personalized sticker.

How to edit an existing sticker on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open your sticker tray by selecting the sticker icon to the right of the text box.

Open your sticker tray by selecting the sticker icon to the right of the text box. Step 2: Long press the sticker you want to edit and choose ‘Edit sticker.’

Long press the sticker you want to edit and choose ‘Edit sticker.’ Step 3: Customize your sticker by adding text, incorporating other stickers, or drawing on it.

Customize your sticker by adding text, incorporating other stickers, or drawing on it. Step 4: Send your edited sticker.

That’s it! You’ve just created your first custom sticker on WhatsApp on your iPhone or iOS device, this will allow you to express yourself in a whole new way. Do note that this feature is currently available for WhatsApp users on iOS, but for Android users, the new feature will be coming soon.