Fire-Boltt has introduced the Fire-Boltt Dream, the first-ever ‘Wristphone’ from the brand that runs on Android and supports 4G LTE connectivity. The Fire-Boltt Dream Wristphone is claimed to feature all the functionalities of a conventional smartphone allowing the users to make and receive calls directly from their wrist.

The Fire-Boltt Dream ‘Wristphone’ is based on the Android OS (Android 8.1 out-of-the-box) with access to several apps via the Google Play store and also provides access to various OTT platforms. Users can access various applications, including popular ones like Gmail, Instagram, WhatsApp, Zomato, Spotify, Myntra, and Bumble along with games like Subway Surfers, Temple Run, Candy Crush, and more.

The Fire-Boltt Dream extends its functionality to entertainment by providing access to OTT platforms such as JioCinema, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video, allowing users to stream movies, TV shows, and more on the go via the watch’s compact display.

It is equipped with several health and fitness tracking features including heart rate, SpO2, and calorie monitors, On the battery side, the wristphone packs an 800 mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 4 hours of battery life with heavy usage and can be fully charged in 2 hours while promising up to 36 hours of standby battery life.

The Fire-Boltt Dream wristphone comes with an IP67 rating for dust and splash-resistant design. It sports a 2.02-inch display with a resolution of 320 x 386 pixels, offering a smooth viewing experience with a 60 Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 600 nits. The device is powered by a quad-core ARM Cortex-A7 MP chipset coupled with a Mali T820 MP1 GPU, 2 GB RAM, and 16 GB of internal storage. Regarding connectivity, the wristphone supports 4G LTE via a nano SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

The Fire-Boltt Dream is available in 12 strap colors with a price starting at ₹5,999 for Aqua Surge, Cherry Hug, Coral Breeze, Forest Fringe, Fusion Flicker, and Shadow Glide variants. The Fire-Boltt Dream is also available in Cocoa Couture and Midnight Grace leather strap variants priced at ₹6,299 whereas the Irish Glam, Midnight Steel, and Sky Sizzle metallic strap variants are priced at ₹6,499.

The new Fire-Boltt Dream wristphone is available on Fire-Boltt’s official website, Flipkart, and offline retail stores across India.

Fire-Boltt Dream ‘Wristphone’ Price In India, Availability, & Offers