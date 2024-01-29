Alongside the realme 12 Pro+ 5G, realme India also launched the realme 12 Pro 5G under its latest realme 12 Pro Series 5G smartphones. The realme 12 Pro 5G is a tone-down variant of its sibling realme 12 Pro+ 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 octa-core SoC, camera-centric capabilities in the segment, flaunting a premium Vegan Leather design with a luxury watch-inspired camera module, a 120 Hz 10-bit curved AMOLED display, and debuting with the realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14 operating system.

The primary highlight of the smartphone is its cameras, the realme 12 Pro 5G packs a triple camera setup with a 50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS sensor with 4x in-sensor zoom, a 32 MP Sony IMX709 telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera on the back and a 16 MP f/2.4 selfie camera on the front. The smartphone supports ProXDR which analyzes the image content transmitted by the camera, optimizing photo effects for a complete range of brightness and dynamic range.

Like the realme 12 Pro+ 5G, the realme 12 Pro 5G also uses a Vegan leather + luxurious watch-inspired design on the rear side with Golden Fluted Bezel. The smartphone comes in two color variants – Submarine Blue, and Navigator Beige while the realme 12 Pro+ 5G comes in Explorer Red Color Edition. It also sports a 6.7-inch Curved Vision AMOLED display with a 10-bit color depth, Full HD+ resolution, and a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Additional display features include a 1,260 Hz instant touch sampling rate, 16x HyperPrecise Touch, 100% P3 color Gamut, 2,160 Hz High-frequency PWM Dimming, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 950 nits peak brightness, 20,000 Level Automatic AI Brightness Adjustment, and HDR10+ and TÜV Rheinland certifications.

The realme 12 Pro 5G uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 octa-core SoC as opposed to the faster Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 on the sibling realme 12 Pro+ 5G. The 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 octa-core SoC is clocked up to 2.2 GHz and laced with 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM with +8 GB extended RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. It comes in two storage variants – 128 GB storage and 256 GB. The realme 12 Pro 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging and runs on the newest realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14 out-of-the-box.

realme 12 Pro 5G Specifications & Features

Display: 6.7-inch Curved Vision AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels, 394 ppi pixel density), 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,260 Hz instant touch sampling rate, 16x HyperPrecise Touch, 93.65% screen-to-body ratio, 100% P3 color Gamut, 2,160 Hz High-frequency PWM Dimming, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 950 nits peak brightness, 20,000 Level Automatic AI Brightness Adjustment, HDR10+ & TÜV Rheinland certification

Premium Vegan Leather Design, Luxury Watch Inspired Camera Module – Golden Fluted Bezel Software: realme UI 5.0, Android 14 operating system

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 octa-core SoC up to 2.4 GHz CPU clock speed (4 + 4 ARM Cortex-A78 cores + ARM Cortex-A55 cores) GPU: Adreno 710 Graphics

8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, +12 GB extended RAM Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD card support

Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.8 26mm IMX882 OIS + 32 MP f/2.0 47mm IMX709 2x telephoto OIS + 8 MP f/2.2 16mm ultra-wide-angle 112°), 50 MP f/1.8 26mm Sony IMX882 OIS sensor with 4x in-sensor zoom, 32 MP f/2.0 47mm telephoto with 2x optical zoom and OIS support, 8 MP f/2.2 16mm ultra-wide-angle camera with 112° FOV, All Pixel PDAF, 4K Video Recording (30fps), dual LED flash

Single 16 MP Sony sensor, f/2.4 Others: In-display fingerprint scanner (optical), Face Unlock, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio Certification

5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 67W SuperVOOC fast charging

The price for the realme 12 Pro 5G starts at ₹25,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹26,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available starting today i.e. 29th January 2024 from 6 PM to 8 PM as an early access sale and will go on sale on 6th February 2024 at 12 PM on realme.com/in, Flipkart, and in stores near you. The launch offers include up to ₹2,000 discount on ICICI Bank cards, no-cost EMI for up to 12 months, and exchange offers.

realme 12 Pro 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹25,999 (8 GB + 128 GB), ₹26,999 (8 GB + 256 GB)

