POCO India has introduced a new POCO X6 5G variant with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The company recently launched its latest POCO X6 Series smartphone – the POCO X6 5G which initially came with two models, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage. Now, POCO X6 5G is available in 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage adding a third variant.

The POCO X6 5G starts at ₹21,999 for its base model 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, ₹24,999 for its top-end 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage, and the newly added mid-variant 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage priced at ₹23,999. The smartphone is available on Flipkart with exciting offers, discounts, and exchange bonuses.

The POCO X6 comes in Mirror Black and Snowstorm White color options with a flat style design, a 64 MP triple OIS camera with an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2 MP macro camera, along with a 16 MP selfie camera, and is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC.

The POCO X6 5G runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13, with an assured upgrade to Xiaomi’s HyperOS, three major Android updates, and four years of security updates. On the battery side, the POCO X6 5G packs a 5,100 mAh battery aided by a fast 67W charging.

POCO X6 5G Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹21,999 (8 GB + 256 GB), ₹23,999 (12 GB + 256 GB), ₹24,999 (12 GB + 512 GB)

₹21,999 (8 GB + 256 GB), ₹23,999 (12 GB + 256 GB), ₹24,999 (12 GB + 512 GB) Availability: Flipkart

Flipkart Offers: ₹2,000 bank discount, no-cost EMI, and exchange bonus available

Get POCO X6 5G on Flipkart