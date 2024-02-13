Microsoft has officially announced the Windows 11 24H2 feature update slated for release in the second half of this year shutting down all the rumors of a potential Windows 12 release in 2024 after rumors highly anticipating the Windows 12 this year. This major feature update promises to deliver a host of enhancements and new features, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of the Windows operating system.

The announcement came via a Windows Insider blog post last week, where Microsoft revealed that Windows 11 24H2 would be the next annual feature update. Users enrolled in the Canary and Dev Channels will notice the version updated to 24H2 under Settings -> System -> About, signaling the imminent arrival of this much-anticipated update. While the exact launch date remains undisclosed, Microsoft assures users that Windows 11 24H2 will bring significant improvements to the operating system.

Since its debut in 2021, Windows 11 has undergone several updates and feature enhancements. With over 400 million monthly active devices currently running Windows 11, Microsoft aims to further expand its user base with the upcoming 24H2 update.

Contrary to previous rumors of a Windows 12 release in 2024, Microsoft’s confirmation of Windows 11 24H2 reinforces its commitment to the current Windows 11 platform. Although details about the upcoming update are insufficient, reports and leaks suggest that AI capabilities will be a focal point. It is speculated that Windows 11 24H2 will leverage new hardware-accelerated Neural Processing Units (NPUs) to introduce advanced AI features, including a new Sudo command, voice clarity upgrades, energy-saving improvements, and more.

Additionally, Windows 11 24H2 is expected to introduce an enhanced Copilot feature and Microsoft’s proprietary Super Resolution technology akin to DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) for gaming performance enhancement. Leveraging AI, this feature aims to optimize gameplay by delivering smoother performance and enhanced graphical fidelity in supported games.