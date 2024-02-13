OnePlus recently introduced its OnePlus 12 Series smartphones the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R. Yesterday, addressing a discrepancy that arose following its launch, OnePlus has officially confirmed the storage specifications for its latest smartphone, the OnePlus 12R.

Initially, OnePlus stated that the OnePlus 12R would feature UFS 4.0 storage on its 256 GB model while the 128 GB model would utilize UFS 3.1. However, after discussions on platforms like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), OnePlus has rectified the information, confirming that both the 128 GB and 256 GB storage models are equipped with UFS 3.1 storage.

Acknowledging the oversight, OnePlus issued an apology and promptly updated its website to reflect the accurate storage specifications of the OnePlus 12R. Despite the correction, the company emphasizes that the OnePlus 12R remains a high-performance device, leveraging the latest Trinity Engine features announced at launch. These features include enhanced app launch speeds and the ability to keep applications open for extended periods, contributing to a seamless user experience.

While the OnePlus 12R does not feature the faster UFS 4.0 storage found in the OnePlus 12, OnePlus assures users that the device will still deliver impressive performance, particularly in terms of reading and writing to memory. Additionally, the OnePlus 12R has undergone rigorous testing with UFS 3.1 storage, ensuring optimal performance and longevity.

Furthermore, the OnePlus 12R has received certification from TÜV SÜD, confirming its reliability and performance with UFS 3.1 memory. As a result, OnePlus guarantees that the OnePlus 12R will remain smooth and responsive for an extended period, with certification for fluent operation for up to 48 months.

In a statement, Kinder Liu, OnePlus President and COO, said, “I’m excited that so many of you are now starting to receive your OnePlus 12 Series devices and experience for yourself all their amazing new features.

I’m writing today to let you know that we have made a mistake in our communications for OnePlus 12R and to explain what happens next.

During the launch of the OnePlus 12R, we announced Trinity Engine, a new set of software algorithms that help keep your phone’s memory and storage running fast and smooth for years to come. Due to an error, we stated that the storage enhanced by Trinity Engine would be UFS 4.0 in some variants. I can now confirm that the storage in all variants of the OnePlus 12R is still enhanced by Trinity Engine but is actually UFS 3.1.

On behalf of our team, I’d like to apologize to everyone for this error. We remain hugely excited about the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R and hope you’ll love your device as soon as it arrives with you.”

The OnePlus 12R is the latest flagship smartphone from the brand featuring a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 16 GB LPDDR5x RAM + 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage, a 120 Hz LTPO 4.0 1.5K AMOLED display with 4,500 nits brightness, 100W SuperVOOC charging, Android 14, and more. Here’s the full review of the OnePlus 12R and OnePlus 12.

