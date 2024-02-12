Google CEO Sundar Pichai proudly announced that Google One has surpassed the impressive milestone of 100 million subscribers. The milestone underscores the growing popularity and appeal of Google’s subscription-based storage and services platform, as users increasingly seek expanded storage options and exclusive features.

Sundar Pichai tweeted, “We just crossed 100M Google One subscribers! Looking forward to building on that momentum with our new AI Premium Plan (launched yesterday) offering AI features like Gemini Advanced, plus Gemini in Gmail, Docs + more coming soon. https://one.google.com/about”

Google’s strategic shift towards subscription-based services like Google One has been evident in recent years, particularly with the phasing out of unlimited storage for Google Drive photos. This move has nudged users towards opting for subscription plans that offer additional storage and a range of exclusive benefits.

The surge in subscribers to Google One comes amidst a broader trend in the tech industry, with subscription-based models gaining traction across various platforms. Notably, YouTube Premium recently crossed the 100 million subscriber mark after nearly a decade, while YouTube TV has amassed over 8 million subscribers, highlighting the growing appetite for premium content and services. Looking ahead, Sundar Pichai outlined Google’s vision for 2024, emphasizing continued growth and innovation across its suite of services, including Google One.

Google’s AI Premium Plan, an advanced subscription tier starting at ₹1,950 in India per month, which was recently launched introduces cutting-edge features powered by the Gemini AI model. With 2TB of storage and additional perks such as VPN and dark web monitoring, the AI Premium Plan offers users an enhanced digital experience. The pricing, benefits, and availability of plans may vary by region, users can explore the options available on the Google One website.