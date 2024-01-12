POCO India has officially launched its two latest smartphones – the POCO X6 and POCO X6 Pro in India. The standout feature of these devices is their impressive 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED display, boasting a 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 1800 nits peak brightness. The flat display is utilized for the Pro variant, while the Pro+ model flaunts a curved screen, both equipped with a 240Hz touch sampling rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Under the hood, the phones are powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC and feature a generous 13581mm² cooling area. Users can enjoy a seamless experience with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The camera setup includes a 64MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera, along with a 16MP front camera for stunning selfies.

The POCO X6 series currently runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13, but POCO has assured users of an upcoming HyperOS update. Furthermore, the company pledges to deliver three major Android updates and four years of security updates, ensuring a future-proof device. Powering these smartphones is a robust 5100mAh battery, complemented by 67W fast charging technology for quick and efficient recharging.

The POCO X6 comes in Mirror Black and Snowstorm White colors and is priced at ₹21,999 for the 8GB + 256GB version, ₹23,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, and the top-end 12GB + 512GB model costs ₹24999.

The phone will be available for pre-booking tonight at 8 PM from Flipkart and will go on sale starting from January 16th. ₹2,000 instant discount with ICICI cards or ₹2,000 exchange bonus.

