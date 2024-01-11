In a recent update to its international roaming offerings, Reliance Jio has introduced new plans for Indian users traveling abroad. The new roaming plans start from ₹898 to ₹3,455 and are valid for up to 30 days depending on the plan chosen. Along with that, the telco has made the in-flight connectivity plans very affordable for consumers.

Reliance Jio, known for its competitive pricing and extensive coverage in India, has now taken a step to cater to its customers who frequently travel overseas. The new roaming plans are aimed at easing communication for travelers by offering them a single package that addresses both data and call needs while away from home.

There are 3 sets of new plans launched – UAE packs, USA packs, and an annual pack. Jio has slashed the in-flight packs rates by 60% to make them more affordable for customers. Jio launched an annual plan priced at ₹2,799 with 100 minutes of voice (outgoing + incoming minutes) along with 2 GB of data covering over 51 countries valid for 365 days.

Reliance Jio International Roaming Packs for USA, Mexico, U.S.V.I Packs

Jio USA ₹1,555 Plan – The ₹1,555 plan comes with 150 minutes of voice calls, 7 GB of data, and 100 SMS for 10 days.

– The ₹1,555 plan comes with 150 minutes of voice calls, 7 GB of data, and 100 SMS for 10 days. Jio USA ₹2,555 Plan – The ₹2,555 plan comes with 250 minutes of voice calls, 15 GB of data, and 100 SMS for 10 days.

– The ₹2,555 plan comes with 250 minutes of voice calls, 15 GB of data, and 100 SMS for 10 days. Jio USA ₹3,455 Plan – The ₹3,455 plan comes with 250 minutes of voice calls, 25 GB of data, and 100 SMS for 30 days.

For all plans, users get unlimited incoming voice calls including Wi-Fi calls and incoming SMS, and can continue browsing at 64 Kbps after the high-speed data is consumed. Incoming calls also include VoWi-Fi calling. Outgoing calls over Wi-Fi are allowed for calls back to India only. For the rest of the world, PayGo charges are applicable.

Reliance Jio International Roaming Packs for UAE

Jio UAE ₹898 Plan – The ₹898 plan comes with 100 minutes each for incoming and outgoing calls, 1 GB of data, and 100 SMS for 7 days.

– The ₹898 plan comes with 100 minutes each for incoming and outgoing calls, 1 GB of data, and 100 SMS for 7 days. Jio UAE ₹1,598 Plan – The ₹1598 plan comes with 150 minutes each for incoming and outgoing calls, 3 GB of data, and 100 SMS for 14 days.

– The ₹1598 plan comes with 150 minutes each for incoming and outgoing calls, 3 GB of data, and 100 SMS for 14 days. Jio UAE ₹2,998 Plan – The ₹2,998 plan comes with 250 minutes each for incoming and outgoing calls, 7 GB of data, and 100 SMS for 21 days.

For all plans, users get unlimited incoming SMS and can continue browsing at 64 Kbps after the high-speed data is consumed. Incoming calls include VoWi-Fi calling. Outgoing calls over Wi-Fi are allowed for calls back to India only. For the rest of the world, PayGo charges are applicable.

Additionally, Jio is offering new in-flight plans starting at ₹195.

Reliance Jio New In-Flight Data Plans

Jio added three new in-flight data plans which are applicable with only 22 international airlines at the moment. Users can check Jio’s partner airlines on its website.

Jio ₹195 In-Flight Data Pack – The ₹195 plan comes with 250 MB of data, 100 minutes of voice, 100 SMS, all valid for 1-day validity.

– The ₹195 plan comes with 250 MB of data, 100 minutes of voice, 100 SMS, all valid for 1-day validity. Jio ₹295 In-Flight Data Pack – The ₹295 plan comes with 500 MB of data, 100 minutes of voice, 100 SMS, all valid for 1-day validity.

– The ₹295 plan comes with 500 MB of data, 100 minutes of voice, 100 SMS, all valid for 1-day validity. Jio ₹595 In-Flight Data Pack – The ₹595 plan comes with 1 GB of data, 100 minutes of voice, 100 SMS, all valid for 1-day validity.

Reliance Jio International Roaming Packs that Offer Free In-Flight Benefits

Jio ₹2,499 International Roaming Pack – The ₹2,499 international roaming plan comes with 100 minutes of outgoing/day + free incoming, 250 MB data per day, 100 SMS per day, all valid for 10 days. This plan will work in 35 countries. The additional free in-flight benefits with this plan are – 100 minutes of voice, 100 SMS, and 250 MB of data. Note that the in-flight benefits are applicable only for a one-way trip for 24 hours.

Jio ₹3,999 International Roaming Pack – The ₹3,999 international roaming plan comes with 250 minutes of outgoing/day + free incoming, 4 GB data, and 100 SMS, all valid for 30 days. This plan will work in 51 countries. The additional free in-flight benefits with this plan are – 100 minutes of voice, 100 SMS, and 250 MB of data. Note that the in-flight benefits are applicable only for a one-way trip for 24 hours.

Jio ₹4,999 International Roaming Pack – The ₹4,999 international roaming plan comes with 1,500 minutes of outgoing/day + free incoming, 5 GB data, and 1500 SMS, all valid for 30 days. This plan will work in 35 countries. The additional free in-flight benefits with this plan are – 100 minutes of voice, 100 SMS, and 250 MB of data. Note that the in-flight benefits are applicable only for a one-way trip for 24 hours.

Jio ₹5,999 International Roaming Pack – The ₹5,999 international roaming plan comes with 400 minutes of outgoing/day + free incoming, 6 GB data, and 500 SMS, all valid for 30 days. This plan will work in 51 countries. The additional free in-flight benefits with this plan are – 100 minutes of voice, 100 SMS, and 250 MB of data. Note that the in-flight benefits are applicable only for a one-way trip for 24 hours.

For all plans, users get unlimited incoming SMS and can continue browsing at 64 Kbps after the high-speed data is consumed. Incoming calls include VoWi-Fi calling. Outgoing calls over Wi-Fi are allowed for calls back to India only. For the rest of the world, PayGo charges are applicable except for the ₹5,999 plan which also includes the ROW calls.