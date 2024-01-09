Today, motorola India unveiled its next-generation moto g Series smartphone – the moto G34 5G is the company claims to be the fastest 5G device in its segment featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC packed with up to 16 GB RAM with RAM Boost. The moto g34 5G is the latest 5G addition to its moto g portfolio and is also the fastest smartphone in the country at this price (₹10,999) on paper. Other features of the smartphone include a 120 Hz screen, a 50 MP Quad-Pixel camera, a vegan leather design with IP52 protection, Dolby stereo speakers, the newest Android 14 with My UX, and more.

moto g34 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.5-inch IPS LCD, HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, IP54 dust and spash resistant, Vegan Leather OR 3D PMMA acrylic glass design, 8 mm thickness, 180 grams in weight

6.5-inch IPS LCD, HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, IP54 dust and spash resistant, Vegan Leather OR 3D PMMA acrylic glass design, 8 mm thickness, 180 grams in weight Operating System: Android 14 operating system, My UX on top

Android 14 operating system, My UX on top CPU: 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz

6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz GPU: Adreno 619 Graphics

Adreno 619 Graphics Memory: 4 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to +8 GB RAM Turbo feature

4 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to +8 GB RAM Turbo feature Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB

128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB Main Camera: Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 main + 2 MP f/2.4 macro)

Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 main + 2 MP f/2.4 macro) Selfie Camera: 16 MP f/2.4

16 MP f/2.4 Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos

USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 20W TurboPower fast charging

5,000 mAh battery, 20W TurboPower fast charging Colors: Ice Blue (3D PMMA), Charcoal Black (3D PMMA), and Ocean Green (Vegan Leather)

Ice Blue (3D PMMA), Charcoal Black (3D PMMA), and Ocean Green (Vegan Leather) Price : ₹10,999 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹11,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

₹10,999 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹11,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Availability: 17th January 2023 on Flipkart, motorola.in, and retail stores

17th January 2023 on Flipkart, motorola.in, and retail stores Offers: ₹1,000 additional discount on exchange

Design, Display, Build Quality

The moto g34 5G showcases its upscale vegan leather design (Ocean Green), coupled with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. The Charcoal Black variant features a 3D Premium PMMA acrylic glass back, maintaining a sleek profile at approximately 8 mm thickness and a weight of 180 grams. The moto g34 5G is available in three color and design options – Ice Blue (3D PMMA), Charcoal Black (3D PMMA), and Ocean Green (Vegan Leather).

Highlighting a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, the device offers a vibrant visual experience with HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels) and a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate in its class. It’s also ahead with its 120 Hz refresh rate compared to the 90 Hz in the segment.

The rear side offers a dual camera setup with a minimal bump, a 50 MP primary camera, and a 2 MP secondary camera with an LED flash, while the center has the motorola branding. The overall design seems quite premium, thanks to its acrylic glass back while the Vegan leather gives you a leather-like feel and a better grip.

Moving to the buttons, ports, connectivity, and audio, the right side offers volume controls and a power button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner while the left side has a dual 5G SIM tray that supports microSD card. The bottom has a USB Type-C port, loudspeakers (stereo), a 3.5 mm jack, and a microphone whereas the top has another microphone and Dolby Atmos branding. The smartphone offers Dolby Audio support for audio enhancements and also stereo loudspeakers for louder and better sound.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The moto g34 5G runs on the newer Android 14 out-of-the-box with a near-stock interface for a clean Android experience with very minimal pre-installed apps (Moto Additions like Moto Gestures, Moto Gestures, Moto Secure, ThinkShield for Mobile, and Family Space). The Android 14 operating system includes a security patch dated 1st December 2023. The brand claims to offer an assured upgrade to Android 15 along with three years of security updates.

In initial usage, the user interface offers a smoother performance due to its 120 Hz refresh rate, this results in a more fluid UI experience compared to smartphones using standard 60 Hz or 90 Hz displays in the same segment.

The Android 14 is layered with Moto’s My UX which has extra features to provide control over the moto g34 5G. The My UX allows you to access your favorite features and apps in a snap allowing you to make use of the Moto gestures, customize the interface, personalize of the homescreen, and enhanced privacy management. Aside from all the native Android 14 features, you get additional perks from Moto to enhance the smartphone experience.

The Moto Connect available in the 8 GB RAM variant allows you to boost the gaming experience by connecting the moto G34 5G to a larger screen. It also enhances the video calling experience, as well as extends your workspace by using apps on a desktop display. You can make use of the Moto gestures like Quick Launch, Quick Capture, Fast Torch, Swipe to split, Lift to unlock, Flip for Do Not Disturb, and Side Bar. The Side Bar enables the opening of a mini window for apps or tasks launched from it.

Additional features include Moto Secure for phone security, Moto Unplugged to disconnect from digital distractions, and Family Space, a designated area for kids with limited app access. Other than that, the you have the Dolby Atmos and Spatial Sound support aided by Stereo speakers to contribute to an immersive audio experience.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

In terms of specifications, the moto g34 5G is powered by a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC, clocked up to 2.2 GHz, and accompanied by an Adreno 619 GPU. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G is a midrange SoC manufactured in 6nm TSMC and consists of a total of eight Kryo 660 cores clocked up to 2.2 GHz. The two Kryo 660 are performance cores clocked at 2.2 GHz whereas the rest six Kryo 660 are power-efficient cores clocked at 1.8 GHz.

The SoC is further paired with up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 8 GB RAM Turbo (16 GB RAM total), along with 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage. The smartphone provides two RAM options – either 4 GB or 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, both with 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage that expands via a microSD card slot up to 1 TB.

The performance of the SoC is still far better than many rivals out there. The Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, being a newer SoC in the segment, is still slightly below in terms of overall performance while the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 is at par with the Snapdragon 695.

The CPU can score as much as 4,00,000+ points in the AnTuTu and offers a fast performance in gaming. You can expect the performance to be highly suitable for daily use and good for gaming. The Adreno 619 GPU can play games smoothly with graphics set to Medium/High.

Cameras

The moto g34 5G boasts a dual-camera setup on the rear side featuring a 50 MP f/1.8 main camera paired with a secondary 2 MP f/2.4 macro camera while the front side has a 16 MP f/2.4 selfie camera for selfies and video calling needs. Unlike its upper end sibling – the moto g54 5G, the moto g34 5G doesn’t feature Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) on the camera while the moto g34 5G is the first in its segment to incorporate OIS, enhancing the photography experience for superior results. Aside from this, it doesn’t come with a third camera i.e. the ultra-wide angle isn’t available on the phone.

The smartphone mainly relies on the 50 MP camera for photography which produces promising results. The device comes with innovative features such as dual-video recording, Spot Color shots, smile-to-capture functionality, and gesture-based selfies. The selfie camera offers decent results given its price. Here are some camera samples taken from the moto g 34 5G, check them out below.

moto g34 5G Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The moto g34 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery which you can expect a life of up to 2 days or even more, depending on the usage patterns. The 5,000 mAh battery supports 20W TurboPower fast charging that charges the phone faster compared to an 18W fast charging. It may take about 1.5 to 2 hours to charge the battery completely from 0% to 100%.

Verdict – moto g34 5G

The moto g34 5G offers an extra-ordinary package at ₹10,999, it has the faster 5G connectivity at this price point, and better performance in the segment (Snapdragon 695). In addition to that, it has a smooth 120 Hz display, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, a newer clean Android 14 with My UX, Moto Connect, and Moto gestures, and a decent 50 MP camera with features like Spot Color for video, dual capture video, and Google Auto Enhance. At the price of ₹11,999, the moto g34 5G has an 8 GB RAM option with 128 GB storage. If you’re looking for a budget 5G smartphone with fast performance, the moto g34 5G comes highly recommended.

moto g34 5G – Where To Buy

The price for the moto g34 5G starts at ₹10,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹11,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. It will be available from 17th January 2023 on Flipkart, motorola.in, and retail stores. Offers include a ₹1,000 additional discount on exchange.

