motorola India is all set to launch the moto G34 5G in India, the company has officially announced the launch of its next-generation moto g Series smartphone scheduled for 9th January. The upcoming smartphone is touted as the fastest 5G device in its segment featuring the Snapdragon 695 SoC and a vegan leather design. The moto g34 5G is also confirmed to feature up to 16 GB RAM with RAM Boost, a 50 MP Quad-Pixel camera, and more.

motorola India tweeted, “Flaunting over phones just got reinvented! The new #MotoG34 5G has a super slim and sleek design which makes it ultra lightweight. Get this #FastNWow phone launching on 9th January. Available on

@flipkart, http://motorola.in and leading retail stores.” Another tweet said, “Enjoy the segment’s fastest Snapdragon® 695 5G processor, best-in-class 5G with 13 5G bands.” This confirms that the smartphone will offer 13 5G bands aside from the Snapdragon 695 SoC.

The company also confirmed the variant i.e. 16 GB RAM with RAM Boost, 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage, and three color options, “Just like us, we bet you too will fall for the 3 exciting shades of #MotoG345G : Ice Blue, Charcoal Black & Ocean Green(Vegan Leather). Enjoy sheer ecstasy with power packed performance of upto 16GB RAM with RAM Boost✨ Get ready for the #FastNWow experience with unbeatable performance & 8GB RAM & UFS 2.2 128GB Storage of #MotoG345G.”

Moreover, the moto g34 5G will come with a 50 MP Quad Pixel primary camera with Google Auto Enhance feature. “Never miss a special moment with the new #MotoG345G Capture stunningly sharp & vivid photos, even in low-light, with the advanced 50MP Quad Pixel camera featuring Google Auto Enhance. Launching on 9th January on @Flipkart, http://motorola.in & retail stores. #FastNWow”, says the company.

motorola India has already disclosed key specifications on its official motorola.in website such as 6.5-inch 120 Hz LCD screen, IP52 water-repellent design, 16 MP selfie camera, 4 GB RAM and 8 GB RAM options, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, 5,000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging, Android 14 out-of-the-box, and more.

The moto g34 5G will be sold on Flipkart, motorola.in, and through retail stores post-launch. Pricing details are expected to be unveiled next week during the official launch.

