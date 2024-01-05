iQOO India is set to launch its flagship-grade iQOO Neo9 Pro smartphone in India scheduled for February i.e. next month. iQOO India has confirmed the launch with a tweed teasing key highlights of the iQOO Neo9 Pro. The upcoming smartphone will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a premium dual-tone leather finish design.

The iQOO Neo9 Pro will be the successor to the iQOO Neo7 Pro which was launched last year at ₹34,999 while the upcoming smartphone was already launched in China a few weeks ago as the iQOO Neo9. The company has teased its premium leather finish design in dual-tone Red and Off-White colors along with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC as key highlights.

“NEO Powering soon. #StayTuned to witness the peak of performance and design this Feb’ 2024. #iQOO #PowerToWin #StayTuned”, the company posted on X (formerly Twitter). Another tweet for its exclusive sneak peek sessions said, “🚨 Exciting News Alert! 🚨 We’re bringing the upcoming iQOO Neo 9 Pro straight to YOUR cities for exclusive Sneak Peek sessions! 📱Not just that, Gaming Sessions follow 🎮, and the Top 3 winning teams bag Amazon vouchers! 🎁 Hurry! Slots are first-come, first-served. Register NOW- http://bit.ly/3RLkOeG #iQOONeo9Pro #Neo9ProSneakPeek #iQOOConnect”

Aside from these, we can expect the smartphone to have a matte finish glass back variant too. As per the Chinese variant, the iQOO Neo9 Pro will sport a 6.78-inch 144 Hz 1.5K LTPO AMOLED screen, Sony IMX920 VCS camera with OIS, 8 MP ultra-wide camera, 16 MP front camera, and a 5,160 mAh dual-cell battery with support for 120W fast charging that can charge 40% in just 9 minutes. The upcoming smartphone will be sold on Amazon.in, stay tuned for more updates on the iQOO Neo9 Pro in the coming weeks.

