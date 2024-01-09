motorola India has launched its next-generation moto g Series smartphone in India – the moto G34 5G, which is touted as the fastest 5G device in its segment, features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC packed with up to 16 GB RAM with RAM Boost, a 50 MP Quad-Pixel camera, a vegan leather IP52 design, Dolby stereo speakers, Android 14, and more.

The moto g34 5G flaunts its premium vegan leather design with an IP52 dust and spash-resistant protection. The Charcoal Black variant uses a 3D Premium PMMA acrylic glass back. It’s about 8 mm thick, 180 grams in weight, and comes in three color and design variants – Ice Blue (3D PMMA), Charcoal Black (3D PMMA), and Ocean Green (Vegan Leather). The moto G34 5G sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels), and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The moto g34 5G runs on the new Android 14 out-of-the-box with My UX and comes with a 50 MP Quad Pixel primary camera with the Google Auto Enhance feature. Cameras include a dual setup on the rear side with a 50 MP f/1.8 main camera aided by a secondary macro camera of 2 MP f/2.4. The front camera includes a 16 MP f/2.4 for selfies and video calling needs.

About the specs, the moto g34 5G equips a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz paired with an Adreno 619 GPU, up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM + 8 GB RAM Turbo, and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage. The smartphone comes in two RAM options i.e. 4 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage with a microSD card expansion of up to 1 TB. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging.

moto g34 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.5-inch IPS LCD, HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, IP52 dust and spash resistant, Vegan Leather OR 3D PMMA acrylic glass design, 8 mm thickness, 180 grams in weight

6.5-inch IPS LCD, HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, IP52 dust and spash resistant, Vegan Leather OR 3D PMMA acrylic glass design, 8 mm thickness, 180 grams in weight Operating System: Android 14 operating system, My UX, Moto Gestures

Android 14 operating system, My UX, Moto Gestures CPU: 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz

6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz GPU: Adreno 619 Graphics

Adreno 619 Graphics Memory: 4 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to +8 GB RAM Turbo feature

4 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to +8 GB RAM Turbo feature Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB

128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB Main Camera: Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 main + 2 MP f/2.4 macro)

Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 main + 2 MP f/2.4 macro) Selfie Camera: 16 MP f/2.4

16 MP f/2.4 Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos

USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 20W TurboPower fast charging

5,000 mAh battery, 20W TurboPower fast charging Colors: Ice Blue (3D PMMA), Charcoal Black (3D PMMA), and Ocean Green (Vegan Leather)

The price for the moto g34 5G starts at ₹10,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹11,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. It will be available from 17th January 2023 on Flipkart, motorola.in, and retail stores. Offers include a ₹1,000 additional discount on exchange.

moto g34 5G Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price : ₹10,999 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹11,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

₹10,999 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹11,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Availability: 17th January 2023 on Flipkart, motorola.in, and retail stores

17th January 2023 on Flipkart, motorola.in, and retail stores Offers: ₹1,000 additional discount on exchange

