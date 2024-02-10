motorola is launching the moto g04 budget smartphone in India on 15th February, the company has confirmed the launch with a teaser on Flipkart flaunting its premium design, stunning colors, and a 90 Hz Punch-hole display. Last month, motorola introduced moto g04 alongside the moto g24 in Europe, while the company has recently launched the moto g24 Power in India.

The moto g04 will be an entry-level budget smartphone powered by the latest Android 14, a 90 Hz Punch-hole display, an IP52 design, Dolby stereo speakers, a 5,000 mAh battery, and comes in four color options. Motorola India tweeted, “Looks stunning from the outside, and stronger inside! Presenting #MotoG04 that is crafted to make an impression. Get your hands on this slim and stunning phone to #ChhaaJaoge! Stay tuned to know more.”

Looks stunning from the outside, and stronger inside!

Presenting #MotoG04 that is crafted to make an impression. Get your hands on this slim and stunning phone to #ChhaaJaoge!

Stay tuned to know more. pic.twitter.com/diADplsDUB — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) February 9, 2024

The moto g04 will come in four color variants – Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, and Sunrise Orange colors. The moto g04 will be equipped with a Unisoc T606 octa-core SoC, up to 16 GB RAM Boost, 10W charging, and a single 16 MP AI rear camera with a 5 MP selfie camera. The smartphone will come in two variants – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

The device will feature a 6.6-inch HD+ 90 Hz display, IP52 dust and splash resistant ratings, a 5,000 mAh battery, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, 4G connectivity, a side-mounted fingerprint, and running Android 14 out-of-the-box with MyUX.

The moto g04 will be sold on Flipkart, motorola.in, and retail stores offline according to the company. More details on the specs, features, pricing, and availability will be announced during the launch, stay tuned for more once it goes official next week.

